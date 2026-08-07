South Africa: Police Probe Two Nyanga Taxi Shootings - South African News Briefs - August 7, 2026

Taxi Shootings Raise Fears of Nyanga Route War

Police are investigating two separate shootings targeting Bellville-bound taxis operating on the Nyanga route, reports EWN. This comes after attacks that left one person dead and two others injured. The motive is believed to be taxi-related. Both attacks happened after a voice note circulated on social media in which an unidentified person threatened to target taxis operating on the route unless he was paid money. But the threats have not been linked to the attacks. The police have not linked the shootings to a threatening voice note circulating on social media warning that taxis on the route would be targeted unless money was paid. The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) said it has increased patrols and deployed marshals throughout the day to protect commuters and drivers.

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Lusikisiki Mass Murder Trial Continues

The trial of six men accused of the murder of 18 people in Ngobozana village near Lusikisiki is set to continue in the Mthatha High Court sitting in Lusikisiki, reports SABC News. Alleged mastermind Mzukisi Ndamase, who is representing himself, cross-examined co-accused Aphiwe Ndende, and questioned why he had not apologised to the victims' families after emotional testimony from a relative of one of the deceased. Ndende said he intended to apologise when he testified. Ndamase denied involvement in the killings, claiming he was in prison at the time.

Eskom Warns Against Premature Grid Transfer

Eskom has cautioned against the early transfer of its transmission grid to a separate company, reports EWN. It warned that doing so before key financial risks are addressed could weaken the utility's finances and unsettle investors. Supporting government's plans to establish an independent transmission system operator as part of electricity market reforms. Eskom said the new entity should first operate independently before ownership of transmission assets is transferred. The utility argues a phased approach is needed to protect lender confidence and ensure financial stability.

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