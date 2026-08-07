Africa: All of Africa Today - August 7, 2026

UN Warns DR Congo Ebola Outbreak Worsening

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) has warned that the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is worsening. At least 19 internally displaced people were infected, and five died in camps in Ituri province. Since the outbreak was declared in May, authorities have reported nearly 4,000 cases and more than 1,800 deaths. No cases have been detected among refugees or asylum-seekers. The World Health Organization (WHO) said the virus is overwhelming response efforts, especially in conflict-affected areas where overcrowded camps, poor sanitation and limited access to healthcare increase the risk of transmission. The UN and its partners are expanding surveillance, treatment and community engagement. WHO is calling for an urgent scale-up of the response to contain the outbreak.

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Sudan Community Funds Hospital After Doctor Leaves

Residents of Rehed El Bardi in Sudan's South Darfur have launched a community fundraising initiative to keep their local hospital operating after its only doctor left to pursue postgraduate studies, leaving thousands without a permanent physician. The hospital, which has struggled with shortages of medicines, equipment and staff since the war began in 2023. It serves people from Rehed El Bardi and surrounding localities who often cannot travel to Nyala for treatment. Local authorities and community leaders have established a committee to raise funds to recruit doctors, support medical staff and maintain services, reviving the same community spirit that built the hospital in the early 1990s through donations of sugar rations.

Ethiopia Intensifies Anti-Corruption Crackdown

The Ethiopian government has said that it has intensified its crackdown on corruption and economic crimes. It will take action against individuals, businesses and officials accused of undermining the country's macroeconomic reforms. Authorities have sealed more than 7,000 businesses and warehouses linked to illegal activities, arrested suspects involved in black-market foreign currency trading, fraud, gold smuggling, fuel theft, tax evasion and human trafficking, and blocked seven cryptocurrency applications allegedly used for illicit transactions. Government Communication Service Minister Enatalem Melese said the measures are aimed at protecting economic reforms, strengthening accountability and curbing corruption. They urged citizens to report illegal activities and reject bribery.

ICC Faces New Wave of African Exits

A growing number of African countries are withdrawing from the International Criminal Court (ICC), with Chad joining Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger in announcing plans to leave. They cited concerns that the court is ineffective and unfairly targets Africa. However, legal experts and human rights groups argue that most African nations remain committed to the ICC, with 33 countries still party to the Rome Statute. They say the court continues to provide a crucial avenue for justice when national courts are unable or unwilling to prosecute serious crimes. They said that the ICC has expanded investigations beyond Africa in recent years. Amnesty International warned the withdrawals could deny victims of war crimes and crimes against humanity access to justice. Experts called for reforms to address perceptions of political selectivity rather than abandoning the court.

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Ceuta Leader Says Border Rush Killed 100 Migrants

Authorities in Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta say the migrant situation remains critical after last week's mass border crossing. Between 3,000 and 5,000 migrants are still in the territory, including hundreds of unaccompanied children. Ceuta leader Juan Jesus Vivas told the European Parliament the city lacks sufficient security and immigration resources. Vivas described the situation as "unsustainable". He said that around 100 people died during the border surge. Aid groups have raised concerns over migrant children living without adequate food, shelter and protection. They urged authorities to provide safe accommodation as Spain prepares to redistribute unaccompanied minors across the country under its immigration laws.