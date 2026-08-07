Ethiopia: Addis Standard Editor Secures Release, Publisher's Office Raided By Security Forces

opinion

Yonas Kedir, the editor-in-chief of the widely read Addis Standard, has secured his release from custody of security forces.

Jakenn Publishing PLC, publisher of Addis Standard, announced the editor's release in a statement issued today. The publisher also stated that its office space in Addis Ababa was raided by security officials, who have reportedly ordered it to vacate the premises it has occupied for the last 16 years.

Yonas was detained on August 1, 2026, and subjected to prolonged interrogations, according to the statement.

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"During my detention, the interrogators repeatedly questioned me about my professional work at Addis Standard. They focused in particular on a question I had asked AFRICOM Commander General Anderson during a press briefing about the African Logistics and Communications Symposium, concerning the Ethiopian government's role in the conflict in Sudan. They also extensively questioned me about Addis Standard's reporting on the statement issued by the Tigray regional administration regarding the renewed fighting in Western Tigray. After searching my residence, they confiscated both personal belongings and equipment I use for my journalistic work. Taken together, these actions strongly suggest that my abduction and detention were directly linked to my work as a journalist," the statement quoted Yonas as saying.

The raid on the office took place following Yonas's detention, according to Jakenn.

"The confiscated items included multiple professional 4K video cameras, tripods, audio production equipment, microphones, video mixing devices, batteries, and other broadcast accessories essential to the daily operation of our newsroom and multimedia unit. The inspection also confirmed a disturbing pattern of deliberate destruction to studio lighting systems, light stands, microphone stands, power accessories, and related production equipment. The complete inventory and valuation have been documented and preserved as evidence for ongoing legal proceedings," reads the statement.

This is not the first time Jakenn has been under pressure from the government in recent months. Million Beyene, managing editor of Addis Standard, was also detained by security forces in April.

The trouble comes amidst a legal battle between Jakenn and the Ethiopian Media Authority (EMA), which moved to revoke Addis Standard's licensing earlier this year. The matter has since moved to court following an appeal from Jakenn, whose attorneys argue the revocation took place without due process.

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"Jakenn Publishing PLC calls upon the Ministry of Justice, Ethiopian Federal Police, the Addis Ababa Police Commission, and the relevant district police authorities to cooperate fully with our legal team as it pursues a comprehensive investigation into these incidents. We urge all relevant law enforcement institutions to preserve evidence, disclose the legal basis for the actions taken against our organization, identify those responsible, and ensure that everyone involved is held accountable in accordance with Ethiopian law," stated the publisher. "We further call upon Ethiopia's judicial institutions to uphold due process and safeguard the constitutional guarantees of freedom of expression, freedom of the press, and the rule of law," reads the statement.