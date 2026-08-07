Ethiopia: Deputy Customs Commission Among 91 Economic Crime Suspects

6 August 2026
The Reporter (Addis Ababa)
opinion By Ashenafi Endale

Ethiopian Customs Commission deputy commissioner Azezew Chane is among 91 detainees suspected of organized economic crimes. Investigations uncovered alleged networks within the revenues and customs administration that manipulated tax assessments, processed forged payment receipts and deleted electronic records, resulting in losses of government revenue.

According to EnatalemMelese, Government Communication Service Minister, the arrests are part of broader government crackdown aimed at protecting ongoing macroeconomic reform programme from corruption, contraband and organized economic sabotage.

According to the minister, authorities identified 109 suspects allegedly linked to the networks through accounts held in their own names as well as those of relatives and associates. Of those, 91 suspects, including Azezew, have been taken into custody.

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