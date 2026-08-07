Tanzania: Cotton Farmers Urged to Embrace Best Practices

Mwanza — COTTON farmers have been urged to adopt good agricultural practices, to increase productivity and improve crop quality. The call was made on Wednesday in Ilemela Municipality by Cotton Board Agricultural Officer Onesmo Kiwango during training sessions held as part of the Nanenane exhibitions.

Mr Kiwango urged farmers to follow the 10 principles of good cotton farming to increase production and achieve higher yields. He said key practices include preparing farms early, applying farmyard manure, organic fertilisers and other nutrients that improve soil fertility and enhance productivity.

"Farmers who use farmyard manure benefit greatly because it contains essential nutrients required by cotton plants and helps maintain soil fertility over a long period," he said.

Mr Kiwango added that farmers should also plant the recommended number of seeds per hole, thin seedlings appropriately and carry out timely weeding to maximise yields.

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"Another important practice is the proper application of pesticides to control destructive pests that threaten crops in the field," he said.

He explained that early land preparation allows leaves and other organic matter to decompose and mix with the soil, improving fertility and enhancing the soil's ability to retain moisture for planting. He added that organic fertilisers improve soil structure, increase water-retention capacity and enable farmers to harvest more cotton.

Mr Kiwango also advised farmers to plant cotton immediately after the onset of rains or when rainfall is expected to ensure proper crop establishment and maturity.

"A farmer should plant five seeds in each hole if the seeds still have lint attached and three seeds per hole if the lint has been removed," he said.

Some farmers commended the Cotton Board for providing the training and appealed for similar programmes to be extended to rural farming communities.