Tanzania: Tirdo Expands Solar Drying to Curb Crop Losses

Dodoma — THE Tanzania Industrial Research and Development Organisation (TIRDO) has expanded its push for value addition by facilitating the construction of seven solar dryers across the country, with another currently under development to help curb postharvest losses.

The latest solar dryer is being built in Mbagala, Dar es Salaam for a private entrepreneur, reflecting growing demand for technologies that preserve perishable crops and create new business opportunities.

Speaking at the ongoing Nanenane Agricultural Exhibition in Dodoma yesterday, TIRDO Researcher and Energy Technologies Specialist Augustine Masse said value addition begins immediately after harvest, when farmers must preserve crops before they spoil.

"Perishable crops like tomatoes, fruits and vegetables spoil quickly, causing losses instead of generating income," Mr Masse said.

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He said more than 40 per cent of highly perishable crops are lost before reaching consumers, underscoring the need for affordable processing technologies that can extend shelf life and improve farmers' earnings. Mr Masse said drying is an effective way to preserve crops and maintain their value.

Tomatoes, mangoes, onions, ginger, garlic and leafy vegetables can be dried, packaged and stored for months, enabling producers to access better markets year-round. Besides preserving produce, Mr Masse said value addition creates opportunities to utilise agricultural residues that would otherwise go to waste.

Crop waste can be converted into clean energy, reducing reliance on charcoal and contributing to environmental conservation. However, he noted that traditional open-sun drying often compromises product quality because crops are exposed to dust, insects, rain and fluctuating temperatures.

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To address these challenges, TIRDO is promoting energy-efficient solar dryers that provide faster and more controlled drying while preserving the nutritional quality of agricultural products.

"One key challenge is balancing efficiency and quality. Each crop needs specific drying temperatures and times to preserve nutrients and meet market standards. Through our advisory services, we help farmers and entrepreneurs design suitable drying systems," Mr Masse said.

TIRDO also trains entrepreneurs to build and operate solar dryers using local materials, making the technology more accessible and affordable. Mr Masse said many farmers remain unaware of the scale of post-harvest losses because they have traditionally relied on selling fresh produce immediately after harvest.

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"We are used to consuming fresh crops but rarely consider the losses involved. Drying allows produce to last longer; dried mangoes, for example, can be consumed after a year while tomatoes and vegetables can be stored and sold year-round," he said.