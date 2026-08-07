Tanzania: Govt Unveils Poultry Growth Blueprint

Dar es Salaam — THE government has launched the country's first National Poultry Development Strategy, aimed at unlocking investment and accelerating growth in the poultry industry, which is valued at more than 1.2tri/-. The strategy targets higher production, job creation and stronger economic growth over the next decade.

The 10-year strategy comes as the country's poultry population has expanded rapidly, reaching more than 113 million birds in 2025 from 79.1 million in 2019, underscoring the sector's growing role in food production, household incomes and commercial agriculture.

Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba unveiled the strategy during the opening of the National and International Nane Nane Agricultural Exhibition in Dodoma, describing it as a milestone in transforming poultry into a competitive, inclusive and sustainable industry.

"Poultry is a signature agricultural enterprise for the Central Zone and for many households across the country," Dr Nchemba said.

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"The launch of the strategy marks an important milestone that will transform the poultry sub-sector, increase productivity and contribute to food security, nutrition, employment, incomes, economic growth and trade." He directed the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries to ensure effective implementation of the strategy so that poultry farmers nationwide, particularly those in the Central Zone, benefit from increased productivity and improved market opportunities.

Government statistics show the national poultry flock has grown by nearly 43 per cent over the past six years, making it one of Tanzania's fastest-growing livestock industries. The expansion reflects rising investment by both commercial producers and smallholder farmers responding to growing domestic demand for poultry meat and eggs.

According to the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Tanzania currently has about 58.47 million improved-breed chickens and 49.75 million indigenous chickens.

While improved breeds account for a larger share of production, indigenous chickens command a higher market value because of strong consumer demand.

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The ministry estimates indigenous chickens are worth more than 746.3bn/-, compared with 467.7bn/- for improved breeds, bringing the total value of poultry assets to about 1.214tri/-.

Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Ambassador Dr Bashiru Ally Kakurwa, said the government will continue investing in livestock improvement, animal health services, disease surveillance, artificial insemination, pasture development and modern livestock markets to accelerate growth across the value chain.

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He said poultry remains one of the country's most accessible agricultural enterprises, providing income, nutrition and employment for millions of households, particularly women and youths.

The strategy is expecting to attract greater private investment, strengthen commercial production and improve Tanzania's competitiveness in regional poultry markets while enhancing national food security.