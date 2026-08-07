Tanzania: Prisons Strengthen Care for Mothers, Children

Tanzania — THE Tanzania Prisons Service has strengthened measures to ensure pregnant women, mothers in custody with their children and infants receive safe accommodation, healthcare and a secure environment while serving their sentences.

Speaking in an interview with the Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC), a lawyer from the Legal Office at Tanzania Prisons Headquarters, Inspector Edgar Mombo, said the measures are intended to protect the rights of pregnant inmates while ensuring children who remain in prison with their mothers receive appropriate care and support.

Inspector Mombo said the Prisons Act provides legal protection for women admitted to prison while pregnant and for children who stay with their incarcerated mothers. The legislation outlines procedures designed to safeguard children's welfare and protect the health of expectant mothers throughout their imprisonment.

He explained that pregnant inmates are facilitated to attend antenatal clinics, while children living with their mothers in prison are taken to health clinics for routine medical services and other healthcare needs.

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"Our Prisons Act provides protection for children who stay in prison with their mothers, as well as women who enter prison while pregnant. The law sets clear procedures to safeguard the welfare of children and protect the health of pregnant women," Inspector Mombo said.

Beyond healthcare, he said, the Tanzania Prisons Service places significant emphasis on rehabilitation to prepare offenders for successful reintegration into society after completing their sentences.

Although some former inmates reoffend after release, Inspector Mombo said prison authorities conduct professional assessments to identify the factors contributing to criminal behaviour and provide rehabilitation programmes tailored to individual needs.

"When prisoners are admitted, they are received by prison officers and a team of specialists who assess their psychological condition and other needs. This helps identify factors behind their offences and guide them through rehabilitation programmes, including spiritual guidance and education," he said.

Inspector Mombo said the responsibilities of the Tanzania Prisons Service are defined under the Prisons Act, Chapter 58, Revised Edition 2023.

The law requires the Service to ensure the safety, security and welfare of both convicted prisoners and remandees while they remain in custody.

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He said inmates are accommodated in a secure environment and have access to essential services, including medical treatment through prison health facilities and referral hospitals whenever specialised care is required.

"It is the responsibility of the Prison Service to ensure inmates live in a secure environment while providing healthcare services whenever health problems arise," he said.

In addition to rehabilitation, Inspector Mombo said the Prison Service is responsible for providing convicted prisoners with food, accommodation and other basic necessities to safeguard their welfare throughout their imprisonment.