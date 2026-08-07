Tanzania: Dangote Targets More Investments in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam — DANGOTE Group President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Aliko Dangote, has expressed his company's readiness to expand investments in Tanzania, citing the country's enormous investment potential and favourable business environment.

The Dangote Group's long-term investment plan includes investing up to 46 billion US dollars (about 122tri/-) across strategic sectors in Africa by 2030, including energy projects in Tanzania.

Mr Dangote made the remarks on Wednesday during investment discussions with a Tanzanian delegation led by the Minister of State in the President's Office (Planning and Investment), Prof Kitila Mkumbo, aimed at deepening investment cooperation with Africa's largest industrial conglomerate.

"Tanzania is a country with enormous investment potential and I reaffirm my company's commitment to supporting the country's industrialisation drive through strategic partnerships," Mr Dangote said, according to dispatches shared by the Tanzanian delegation in Lagos.

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He said reforms implemented under President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan's administration have strengthened investors' confidence, improved the ease of doing business and positioned Tanzania among Africa's most attractive destinations for long-term strategic investment.

"My recent meeting with President Samia in Dar es Salaam reinforced the Dangote Group's confidence in Tanzania's economic direction and long-term development agenda," he noted.

He also commended Prof Mkumbo for leading a strong and well-coordinated delegation, saying its composition reflected the government's commitment to translating policy into practical investment outcomes.

He said the presence of senior leaders and technical experts from key institutions demonstrated Tanzania's seriousness in building sustainable partnerships capable of driving industrial development and economic growth.

Prof Mkumbo is leading a high-level Tanzanian delegation on a strategic investment mission in Lagos to mobilise international private capital to drive the objectives of Tanzania Development Vision 2050.

The delegation includes Minister for Industry and Trade Ms Judith Kapinga, Deputy Minister for Energy Ms Salome Makamba, Deputy Minister for Transport Mr David Kihenzile, Deputy Minister for Minerals Dr Steven Kiruswa, Deputy Minister for Works Engineer Godfrey Kasekenya and Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA) Director General Mr Gilead Teri.

Under the Development Vision 2050, Tanzania seeks to make the private sector the engine of economic transformation towards building a trillion-dollar economy.

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For his part, Prof Mkumbo reaffirmed President Samia's commitment to maintaining a predictable, competitive and invest or friendly business environment.

He said the government continues to implement reforms that strengthen infrastructure and improve the trade, business and investment environment, creating opportunities for sustainable economic growth, job creation and technology transfer.