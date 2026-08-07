Tanzania: Arusha's Winning Goal - Football, Tourism and Growth

Arusha — WHEN governments invest billions in sporting infrastructure, the real test is not what happens during the tournament, but what remains thereafter.

That question is particularly relevant as Tanzania prepares to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) alongside Kenya and Uganda.

Across the country, billions of shillings are being channelled into stadiums, training grounds and related infrastructure.

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While the immediate objective is to deliver a successful continental tournament, the true measure of success will be whether these investments continue to generate value long after the champions have been crowned. In Arusha, there are strong reasons for optimism.

The government is investing 70bn/- in three modern football training grounds at Mgambo, Njiro Engutoto and Kisongo Magereza. On the surface, they are being built to serve teams participating in AFCON.

In reality, they have the potential to transform Arusha's sporting landscape and create lasting economic opportunities.

During a recent inspection of the projects, Arusha Regional Commissioner Amos Makala stressed that the facilities are intended to leave a lasting legacy beyond the tournament.

The three grounds, valued at 19.7bn/-, 24.6bn/- and 25.7bn/- respectively, are expected to be completed ahead of AFCON and built to Confederation of African Football (CAF) standards.

Once the tournament ends, however, they will remain valuable public assets.

That could become the project's greatest achievement. For years, Tanzanian football has faced a shortage of quality venues.

Clubs have often struggled to secure suitable grounds, while many regions have lacked facilities capable of hosting top-level domestic competitions.

According to Makala, Arusha will be well placed to host multiple Mainland Premier League matches at the same time.

Two of the facilities will each accommodate about 5,000 spectators, making them suitable not only for league fixtures but also for youth tournaments, women's football and regional competitions.

Across the world, cities compete to host major sporting events because they understand the ripple effect.

Every tournament generates demand for hospitality, transport, retail and tourism, creating jobs and boosting local economies.

Arusha already enjoys a strong reputation as Tanzania's safari capital and one of East Africa's leading conference destinations.

Each year, thousands of visitors travel to the city as a gateway to Serengeti National Park, the Ngorongoro Conservation Area, Tarangire National Park and Mount Kilimanjaro, while many others attend regional and international conferences.

Sports tourism now presents an opportunity to add another dimension to that success.

If Arusha establishes itself as a regular venue for Premier League matches, national team camps, youth championships and international friendlies, football could become another reason for visitors to travel to the region throughout the year. The gains would also be felt within the game itself.

Young footballers would have access to better playing surfaces and training environments.

Coaches, referees and administrators would benefit from facilities that meet international standards, helping to raise the overall quality of football development. Infrastructure has always been one of the biggest obstacles to sporting excellence.

Tanzania has no shortage of talent, but talent alone cannot thrive without quality facilities.

Modern infrastructure helps bridge that gap while reducing pressure on existing stadiums by spreading matches across more venues. The greater challenge, however, begins after AFCON.

Across Africa, several stadiums built for major tournaments have become underutilised once the competitions ended. Maintaining world-class facilities is costly, and without a clear long-term plan they can quickly become financial liabilities rather than productive assets.

Tanzania must avoid that mistake. The Tanzania Football Federation, local authorities and football clubs should ensure these grounds remain active throughout the year by hosting league fixtures, youth competitions, women's football, school tournaments, coaching courses and regional championships.

Partnerships with the private sector could further maximise their value by transforming the venues into multi-purpose facilities capable of hosting concerts, exhibitions, community events and corporate activities. Regular use not simply construction will determine whether the investment delivers lasting returns.

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The government's commitment reflects a growing recognition that sport is an important contributor to national development.

Dira 2050 identifies sports tourism among the sectors capable of generating employment, attracting investment and supporting economic growth.

For Arusha, the opportunity is especially significant. Few cities combine international tourism appeal, strategic transport links and growing sports infrastructure as effectively as Arusha.

Adding world-class football facilities strengthens that advantage and opens new possibilities for economic diversification.

If managed wisely, the 70bn/- investment will deliver far more than three football grounds.

It will create venues that nurture talent, attract visitors, stimulate local businesses and reinforce Arusha's position as one of East Africa's emerging sports destinations. That, ultimately, is the legacy worth striving for