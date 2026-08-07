Mozambique: Alfeu Cuna Appointed New Governor of Gaza

Maputo — Alfeu Constantino Cuna has been appointed the new governor of the southern Mozambican province of Gaza in substitution of Margarida Mapandzene, who decided to resign from the position last July.

The Gaza Provincial Assembly on Thursday confirmed the nomination of Cuna, who was indicated by members of Frelimo parliamentary group.

Mapandzene ran for the office of Governor of Gaza in the general and provincial assembly elections held on October 9, 2024, as the lead candidate for the ruling Frelimo party. She presented a letter of resignation from the post of governor, alleging personal reasons.

However, some voices believe that she decided to step down as a result of cases of misappropriation of donations intended for the victims of the floods that hit Gaza province earlier this year.

Alfeu Cuna will lead the province's affairs and head the Provincial Executive Council. The announcement was made during the Provincial Assembly's second extraordinary session, where the Frelimo parliamentary group formally presented the new governor's name, filling the vacancy left by Mapandzene.

Chongo, who holds a Master degree in Business Law, was born in Gaza's district of Chókwè. He has served as Chairperson of the Commission on Standardization and Provincial Decentralized Governance of Gaza Provincial Assembly.