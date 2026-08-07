Mozambique: Parliament Challenged to Invest in Capacity Building

Maputo — The Civil Society Learning and Capacity Building Centre (CESC), a prominent Mozambican NGO, has challenged the Assembly of the Republic, the country's Parliament, to develop the necessary capacities to analyze the legislative merit of bills.

According to CESC Executive Director, Fidélia Chemane, speaking to reporters after meeting the parliament chairwoman, Margarida Talapa, the parliament must engage with citizens in specific contexts to better make parliamentary decisions.

"There are important legislative packages about to come before this parliament that will affect citizens' lives. CESC is open to supporting the Assembly in reviewing legislative proposals of national impact and in building the capacity of members of Parliament", she said.

"We came to the Assembly to reaffirm the working relationship we have had for years. We have long collaborated with the Assembly in various areas", she said.

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According to Chemane, CESC has supported parliament in building the capacity of deputies, reviewing legislative proposals, and promoting initiatives that involve the government, civil society, and the private sector alike.

She added that the organization intends to intensify this support at a time when the parliament is preparing to review legislation with a direct impact on citizens' lives.

For his part, Oriel Chemane, meeting's spokesperson, the meeting included a review of CESC's proposal to provide training to members of the Assembly's 1st, 2nd, 5th, and 6th Working Committees under the Local Governance of Land and Natural Resources (LAGO) project.

"The parliament chairwoman acknowledged the importance of this organization, which has been working with the Assembly to refine legislation and build the capacity of the deputies and parliamentary technical staff", he said.