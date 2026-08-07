Mozambique: Badea Pledges to Disburse 21 Million Dollars for Health Facilities Construction

Maputo — The Mozambican government has announced that it will build two health facilities in the districts of Ngaúma and Mecanhelas, in the northern province of Niassa.

The project, which is budgeted at 21 million US dollars, will be funded by the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA). The infrastructure's construction is scheduled to begin in July 2027, with completion expected by December 2028.

According to the Permanent Secretary at the Health Ministry, Ivan Manhiça, speaking at a workshop on Thursday, in Maputo, the investment marks a milestone in the expansion and modernization of the national health network, reinforcing the government's commitment to improving medical care for the population.

"Each hospital to be built will mean better care conditions, greater access to health services, shorter travel distances for patients, and increased response capacity for the National Health System", he said.

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The infrastructures, he said, will be equipped to provide urgent and emergency care, maternal and child health services, diagnostics, inpatient care, treatment, and rehabilitation. The project also includes equipping clinical, administrative, and surgical areas, providing ambulances, and trained health professionals to ensure an adequate response to the needs of the beneficiary communities.

Manhiça explained that the funding provided by BADEA reflects the confidence that the international partners have in the priorities established by the government for the health sector. "The construction of these two hospitals embodies the government's vision of consolidating a National Health System that is stronger, more accessible, modern, and prepared to effectively meet the needs of the Mozambican people", he said.

For his part, Sameh Azzuz, BADEA representative, said that the project funding was approved in 2023 and is now entering the implementation phase. "We look forward to the successful execution of this project, which is of great importance to strengthening the partnership between the two parties", he said.

Since beginning its cooperation with Mozambique, BADEA has financed approximately 62 operations, totaling an estimated 366 million dollars.

Narciso Rondinho, Director of Provincial Health Services for Niassa, highlighted the direct impact the new facilities will have on improving medical care, particularly by reducing the need to transfer patients to other districts. "A large proportion of surgical cases admitted to the Cuamba District Hospital originate from Mecanhelas. With this investment, we will have greater local response capacity, representing a tremendous asset for the province," he said.