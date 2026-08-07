Ethiopian Authorities Pursuing 'Campaign to Dismantle' Independent Newsroom - CPJ

Addis Abeba — The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has condemned what it described as an escalating campaign by Ethiopian authorities against Addis Standard, calling for an immediate end to actions targeting the publication following the detention and assault of its Editor-in-Chief, the raid on its newsroom, destruction and seizure of equipment, and an eviction order served against its offices.

In a statement released on Thursday, CPJ said the series of incidents represented a significant escalation in pressure against one of Ethiopia's leading independent media outlets.

"These attacks on the Addis Standard and Yonas Kedir represent an alarming escalation in Ethiopian authorities' campaign to dismantle one of the country's leading independent news organizations," said Muthoki Mumo, CPJ's Africa Program Coordinator.

Discover moreAddis Ababa business directorypoliticsHistory She urged authorities to "immediately return the outlet's equipment, halt its forced eviction, end all further harassment, and hold those responsible for Yonas' detention and assault to account," according to the CPJ statement.

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CPJ's statement follows an announcement by JAKENN Publishing PLC, publisher of Addis Standard, detailing a series of incidents that unfolded over three consecutive days beginning on 01 August.

Election coverage Ethiopia According to the publisher, Editor-in-Chief Yonas Kedir was seized by security personnel on 01 August, physically assaulted, and held for approximately 24 hours while undergoing prolonged interrogation before being released.

The attacks escalated further when state security and intelligence officers raided Addis Standard's offices, looting and destroying its purpose-built multimedia studio. JAKENN Publishing said the raid revealed "a disturbing pattern of deliberate destruction" targeting studio lighting systems, light stands, microphone stands, power accessories, and other production equipment essential to the newsroom's operations.

Addis Ababa travel guide Discover moreInternational news subscriptionLaw justice newsPrime Minister biographiesAfricans & DiasporaElection coverage EthiopiaSocial media newsAddis Abeba local eventsDemographics The pressure intensified again on 03 August, when, according to JAKENN Publishing, the owner of the premises where the company has operated for the past 16 years and established its multimedia studio was compelled by police authorities to issue an eviction notice ordering the organization to vacate the property within three days.

CPJ noted that the latest incidents occurred while JAKENN Publishing is pursuing a legal challenge against the Ethiopian Media Authority (EMA) over its decision in February to revoke Addis Standard's online media registration certificate, a move the publisher argues effectively barred the outlet from legally operating in Ethiopia.

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Online news archive The press freedom organization also highlighted what it described as a broader pattern of pressure against the publication. It recalled that in April 2026, Addis Standard's then-Managing Editor Million Beyene was seized from the newsroom by unidentified men and held incommunicado for about two weeks before being released. Million has since left the publication.

CPJ further referenced earlier actions against Addis Standard, including a 2025 police raid on its newsroom and an employee's home during which three senior staff members were detained for several hours, the temporary suspension of the publication's license in 2021, and the detention of then-editor Medihane Ekubamichael in 2020.

Social media news According to CPJ, emails sent to Ethiopia's Ministry of Justice and the Government Communication Service requesting comment on the latest allegations had not received a response at the time the statement was published.