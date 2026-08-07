Nigeria: CAF Inter-Club Competitions - Rangers, Rivers United, 3sc, El-Kanemi Learn Continental Opponents

The first preliminary-round fixtures will be played in September, while the decisive second preliminary round is scheduled for October, with qualification for the group stages the ultimate prize.

Nigeria's four representatives in the 2026/27 CAF inter-club competitions have discovered the opponents they must overcome in their quest to reach the group stages following the Confederation of African Football (CAF) preliminary-round draws.

Rangers International and Rivers United begin their CAF Champions League campaigns from the first preliminary round, while Shooting Stars and El-Kanemi Warriors will compete in the opening round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

In the Champions League, Rangers have been drawn against Benin Republic's AS Sobemap in the first preliminary round.

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Should the Flying Antelopes progress, they will face either Niger Republic's ASN Nigelec or Algerian giants MC Alger in the second preliminary round. Victory in that tie would secure a place in the lucrative group stage.

Rivers United also face a challenging route after being paired with Ivorian side FC San Pedro in the opening round. The first leg will be played in Côte d'Ivoire before the return fixture in Nigeria a week later.

If the Port Harcourt club advances, it will take on either Uganda's Vipers SC or FC Nouadhibou of Mauritania in the second preliminary round, with a place in the group stage at stake.

In the CAF Confederation Cup, Shooting Stars face one of the toughest draws after being paired with Tunisian powerhouse CS Sfaxien.

The Ibadan club returns to continental football for the first time in 27 years after finishing third in the 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League season.

Should Shooting Stars eliminate the four-time CAF Confederation Cup winners, they will meet either Côte d'Ivoire's AF Amadou Diallo or Sierra Leone's East End Lions in the second preliminary round.

El-Kanemi Warriors, who qualified by winning the 2026 President Federation Cup, begin their campaign against Benin Republic's UDIB.

Victory over the Beninese side would set up a mouth-watering second-round clash against Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca.

With the draws now confirmed, Nigeria's four representatives face varying degrees of difficulty as they bid to restore the country's presence in the group stages of both CAF inter-club competitions.

The first preliminary-round fixtures will be played in September, while the decisive second preliminary round is scheduled for October, with qualification for the group stages the ultimate prize.