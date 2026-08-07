Ghana: Climate Change Now Economic Challenge - Minister

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr Ali Adolf John Mburidiba, has described climate change as one of the biggest threats to Ghana's socio-economic development.

He said rising temperatures, unpredictable rainfall patterns, prolonged droughts, floods, bushfires and land degradation continued to threaten agriculture, food security, water resources and livelihoods across the country.

Mr Mburidiba made the observation at a sub-national stakeholder engagement on climate change and sustainability held in Tamale yesterday.

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The engagement brought together officials from the Office of the President, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), coordinating directors, planning officers, heads of departments, development partners, civil society organisations, traditional authorities and the media.

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The meeting sought to discuss practical measures to strengthen climate governance and sustainability at the sub-national level.

Mr Mburidiba also stated that climate change had moved beyond an environmental concern to become an economic, public health and development challenge requiring urgent and coordinated action.

He said the engagement was in line with the government's Resetting Ghana Agenda, which places environmental sustainability at the centre of national development.

According to him, the establishment of the Office of the Minister of State in Charge of Climate Change and Sustainability demonstrated government's commitment to strengthening climate governance, mobilising climate financing and positioning Ghana as a leader in climate action on the continent.

The minister called for stronger collaboration among stakeholders to build resilient communities and protect the environment for future generations.

He mentioned the Tree for Life Initiative, which seeks to restore degraded forests and landscapes through nationwide tree planting, and the Blue Water Initiative, which aims to rehabilitate polluted rivers, restore water bodies and improve access to clean water.

Additionally, Mr Mburidiba mentioned that the initiatives reflected government's determination to translate climate policies into practical interventions that would protect the environment and improve livelihoods.

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He welcomed plans to establish a National Climate Change and Sustainability Hub and dedicated Climate Change and Sustainability Units in all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.

He said the structures would help integrate climate issues into development plans, improve climate data collection, build institutional capacity and facilitate access to climate finance.

The minister also assured the 16 MMDAs in the Northern Region of the Regional Coordinating Council's support in implementing climate change and sustainability programmes.

The Minister of State in Charge of Climate Change and Sustainability, Mr Seidu Issifu, described the engagement as timely, saying it provided an opportunity to address one of Ghana's most pressing development challenges.

He said climate change was no longer only an environmental issue but an economic and social challenge affecting livelihoods, food systems, water security and infrastructure.

Mr Issifu said the Northern Region remained vulnerable to unpredictable rainfall, prolonged dry spells, flooding and land degradation, requiring effective adaptation and resilience measures.

He added that government was strengthening collaboration through an inter-ministerial and agency technical working group while advancing plans to establish a National Climate Change and Sustainability Hub for research, innovation, technical support and capacity building.

From Yahaya Nuhu Nadaa, Tamale