Ghana: MTN Doubles Heroes of Change Prize to Gh¢400,000

MTN Ghana has doubled the prize package for the eighth edition of its Heroes of Change initiative as part of efforts to recognise and support individuals whose selfless contributions are transforming lives in communities across the country.

The overall winner will now receive GH¢400,000, up from GH¢200,000, while winners in the categories of education, healthcare and economic empowerment will receive GH¢200,000 each, increased from GH¢60,000.

Each finalist will also receive GH¢100,000, with additional awards introduced for sustainability, digital innovation and individuals who nominate the eventual finalists.

Speaking at the launch of the 2026 MTN Heroes of Change Season Eight in Accra on Wednesday, the Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer of MTN Ghana, Mrs Adwoa Wiafe, said the initiative was aimed at celebrating ordinary Ghanaians making extraordinary contributions in education, healthcare, economic empowerment, sustainability and digital innovation.

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She said the programme formed part of activities marking MTN Ghana's 30th anniversary and reflected the company's commitment to honouring people who worked quietly to improve the lives of others.

Mrs Wiafe noted that sustainable development was often driven by individuals who chose to serve their communities without seeking recognition.

"Progress in this country has never belonged to institutions alone. It has been carried by ordinary people doing extraordinary things quietly at their own cost, with nobody watching," she said.

She explained that Heroes of Change was established to identify, celebrate and support such individuals while inspiring others to contribute to national development.

According to her, more than 100 heroes had been recognised since the programme began seven seasons ago, while the MTN Ghana Foundation had implemented more than 178 major social intervention projects, benefiting about five million people nationwide.

The Acting General Manager of Sustainability and Shared Value at MTN Ghana, Madam Georgina Asare Fiagbenu, said the initiative recognised individuals who demonstrated love, integrity, trust and resilience in contributing to the development of their communities.

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She stressed that consistent acts of service, regardless of size, could collectively create meaningful and lasting change.

"As we begin this season, we look forward to discovering another group of remarkable individuals whose actions and sacrifices are changing lives," she stated.

The Executive Director of the Ark Foundation Ghana and winner of Season Seven, Dr Angela Dwamena-Aboagye, said the recognition and financial support received through the initiative had significantly strengthened the foundation's work in supporting abused women and children.

She explained that the prize money helped the organisation renovate its transit shelter in partnership with YOKO, the Ministry of Gender and other stakeholders, creating a safer environment for survivors of abuse.