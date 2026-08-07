Ghana: Cliff Ekufful Appointed to Gja Professional Development Committee

An Assistant Editor of The Ghanaian Times, Mr Cliff Ekufful, has been appointed to serve on one of the reconstituted statutory committees of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).

The appointment, made pursuant to Articles 30, 31 and 32 of the 2004 Constitution of the Association, forms part of efforts to strengthen the governance and operations of the GJA.

Mr Ekufful, together with other editors, chief editors and veteran journalists, will be sworn into office on Monday during the Association's 77th Anniversary Lecture and Symposium.

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A statement signed by the General Secretary of the GJA, Mr Dominic Hlordzi, said the committees were expected to support the effective administration, professional development and strategic growth of the association.

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It said the committees would also assist the National Executive in the discharge of its responsibilities.

Mr Ekufful will serve on the Professional Development Committee alongside Mrs Rebecca Ekpe, Vice-President of the GJA, who will chair the committee. Other members are Mr Kofi Yeboah, a former General Secretary of the GJA and lecturer at Wisconsin International University College; Mr George Ramsey Benamba, Chief Editor of the Ghana News Agency; and Mr Kwesi Owusu Peprah, Head of Joy Brands at the Multimedia Group.

The Membership Vetting Committee will be chaired by the President of the GJA, Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour. Other members are Mr Kissi Yeboah, a veteran journalist; Mr Seth Eyiah, Editor-in-Chief of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation; Mr Peter Ankomah, Editor of the *Daily Dispatch*; and Nana Yaa Konadu of Peace FM.

The Social Affairs Committee will be chaired by the Organising Secretary of the GJA, Mr Suleiman Mustapha, with membership including Mr Isaac Owusu Asare of GBC; Mrs Linda Asante Adjei, a former Vice-President of the GJA; Mr Isaac Nuamah Yeboah, Editor of the *Daily Analyst*; and Maame Efua Mensah of UTV.

The International Relations Committee will be chaired by Mr Hlordzi, with members including Mrs Mary Mensah of the Graphic Communications Group Limited; Mr Zambaga Rufai, a freelance journalist; Mr Ken Sackey of the Ghana News Agency; and Mr Yaw Obeng Manu of The Publisher.

Members of the Finance Committee include Mrs Bertha Budu Agyei, Treasurer of the GJA, who will serve as chairperson; Mr Charles Benoni Okine of the Minerals Income Investment Fund; Mrs Audrey Dekalu, a former Treasurer of the GJA; Mr Nii Odartey Lamptey of GBC; and Mr Michael Ocquaye of the Graphic Communications Group Limited.

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The National Executive of the GJA expressed confidence that the experience and expertise of the committee members would strengthen the work of the association, promote high professional standards and deepen member engagement.

It also commended the appointees for accepting the roles, noting that their willingness to serve reflected their commitment to the advancement of journalism and the welfare of media practitioners in the country.