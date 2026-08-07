Tanzania: CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup - Tz Envoys Learn Their Routes

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIAN clubs have learned their routes in this season's CAF inter-club competitions, with three teams set to compete in the Champions League and four in the Confederation Cup.

In the CAF Champions League, Simba SC will face Malawi's Mighty Wanderers in the first preliminary round.

If Simba advance, they will face the aggregate winner between 15 de Agosto of Equatorial Guinea and Comoros side Fomboni FC in the second preliminary round.

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The Mainland Premier League champions Young Africans will face Botswana's Gaborone United in the opening round.

A win would set up a second-round tie against the winner between CFFA of Madagascar and Lesotho's Lijabatho FC. Zanzibar's KVZ FC will face Swahly in the first preliminary round. Should they progress, they will meet Tunisia's Espérance.

The first legs of the Champions League preliminary round ties are scheduled for 1-4 September, with return legs between 11 and 13 September.

The second preliminary round will be played over two legs, with first legs scheduled for 16-18 October and return matches from 23-25 October.

Confederation Cup

In the CAF Confederation Cup, Singida Black Stars will begin their campaign against South Sudan's Al Ghazala Wau.

The winner on aggregate will face the winner between Sudan's Al Ahli Madani and Kenya's Tusker FC in the second preliminary round.

Zanzibar's KMKM SC have been drawn against Libyan club Al Ahly Tripoli. If KMKM progress, they will face the winner between Sudan's Al Hilal Alsahil and Ethiopia's Welwalo Adigrat in the next round.

Azam FC have received a bye into the second preliminary round.

They will face the aggregate winner between Egypt's ZED FC and Djibouti's Asas.

The Confederation Cup preliminary-round first legs will also be played from 1-4 September, with return matches scheduled for 11-13 September.

Second-round first legs are set for 16-18 October, followed by the return legs from 23-25 October.

The preliminary rounds will determine which Tanzanian and Zanzibar clubs progress towards the group stages of Africa's two main club competitions.