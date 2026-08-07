Tanzania: Uhuru Torch Hails Barrick CSR Projects

Tanzania — THE National Leader of the 2026 Uhuru Torch Race, Wazo Mwang'onda, has commended Barrick North Mara for investing in education and health infrastructure in Tarime District, describing the projects as a testament to the success of publicprivate partnerships.

Speaking recently after inspecting two classrooms at Matongo Secondary School, built by Barrick North Mara at a cost of 63.8m/- under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, Mwang'onda said the projects reflect the benefits of the government's investment-friendly policies.

"The partnership between the government and development partners continues to bear fruit under President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, who has created a favourable investment environment," he said.

Barrick North Mara is operated by Barrick Mining Corporation in a joint venture with the Government of Tanzania through Twiga Minerals Corporation. Mwang'onda praised the company for reinvesting mining proceeds into community development, citing the construction of classrooms, an administration block and a laboratory.

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Matongo Secondary School Head Teacher, Zablon Obuya Orege, said the classrooms were built by a local contractor between June 21, 2025 and June 29, 2026 and will help accommodate the expected increase in Form One students following changes in the national education policy.

During the tour, Mwang'onda also inspected the ongoing construction of a Mother and Child Health Building at Magoto Health Centre in Nyakonga Ward, another Barrick-funded CSR project worth 229.7m/-.

"The Uhuru Torch has inspected the Mother and Child Health Building here in Nyakonga and construction is progressing well. Barrick is doing excellent work," he said.

He also commended President Samia Suluhu Hassan for reforms in the health and education sectors, saying they have expanded access to free education and improved maternal healthcare services.

The two projects form part of 103 CSR projects currently being implemented by Barrick North Mara in Tarime District Council, covering health, education, water, roads, economic development and environmental conservation.

Tarime Rural MP Mwita Waitara said the projects have reached all 26 wards in the district, helping reduce the financial burden on local communities.

Matongo Village Chairperson Charles Ryoba said more than 90 per cent of the buildings at Matongo Secondary School were financed through Barrick North Mara's CSR programme.

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According to available statistics, Barrick North Mara has invested 26.86bn/- in 255 CSR projects across Tarime District since 2019.

Mwang'onda assured investors of continued government support and urged residents to safeguard peace, saying it remains the foundation of development.