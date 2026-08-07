Tanzania: TCB to Distribute 20 Million Improved Seedlings

Dodoma — THE Tanzania Coffee Board (TCB) is planning to distribute 22 million improved coffee seedlings to the farmers in Kagera Region during 2026/27 season, in efforts to transform the agricultural sector.

TCB Kagera Zone Manager, Mr Edmond Zani revealed this on Tuesday during the ongoing Nanenane exhibitions held at the Kyakailabwa Agricultural grounds in Bukoba.

"The distribution of these seedlings are in efforts to transform the agricultural sector. The region is targeting production of 61,768 tonnes of coffee during the 2026/27 crop buying season," he said.

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Mr Zani also highlighted that farmers in Kagera Region earned a total of 228.8bn/- from the sale of 50,146 tonnes of coffee during the 2025/26 crop season.

Bukoba District Commissioner Erasto Sima, who represented the Kagera Regional Commissioner, Colonel Ramadhan Kido, urged farmers to align crop production with market demand to increase productivity, secure reliable markets and boost incomes.

"Market-oriented farming is key to improving farmers' earnings and contributing to the national economy. It is important for the farmers to know what the market needs before they produce. This will enable them to sell their produce more easily and earn better returns," Col Kido said.

He urged farmers to embrace quality seeds and modern agricultural technologies to increase productivity, withstand the effects of climate change and boost incomes through commercial farming.

"The use of improved seeds and modern farming technologies is essential to increasing agricultural productivity and ensuring food security," he said.

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Col Kido cautioned youths against believing unrealistic claims of quick wealth through agriculture, stressing that success depends on knowledge, commitment and hard work.

He urged farmers and other stakeholders across the country to transform the agricultural sector, describing it as a key pillar in achieving the National Development Vision 2050.

"Dira 2050 hinges on agricultural transformation. Agriculture will be central to the country's ambition of becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy. The agricultural sector is among the key drivers of our country's economic transformation and its success will be crucial in attaining Vision 2050," Col Kido said.

This year's Nanenane exhibitions are held under the theme, "Identify the Market, Increase Productivity, Implement Vision 2050." The theme calls on producers to understand market demand before production, increase productivity through efficient use of resources and align production with the implementation of Dira 2050.