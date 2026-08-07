South Africa: How Wits Should Handle the Fossil Fuel Divestment Dilemma

7 August 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Sally Archibald and Lucy Allais

The university needs to be transparent about the funding it receives from the fossil fuel industry and the aims of research projects.

We are heading into a potentially catastrophic El Niño weather cycle, Gauteng's air quality currently meets World Health Organization levels for a public health crisis, and South Africa continues to face massive unemployment and almost no economic growth. The decades-long predictions and explanations by climate scientists have proved impressively accurate: we know that the only way to avoid more frequent and more disruptive extreme weather events is to radically reduce the emissions caused by burning fossil fuels.

South Africa is a particularly vulnerable country, with temperatures increasing at almost double the average global rate. At the same time, we have a declining industrial sector, an economy historically based in mining, and electricity produced primarily from coal, making us one of the world's most coal-intensive economies, and the worst emitter of greenhouse gases in Africa. In this context, what should the role of a university like the University of the Witwatersrand be?

A timely debate

In February this year Fossil Free South Africa published a report documenting the extent of funding provided to South African universities by the fossil fuel industry. They suggest that this has stopped the universities from championing climate action in South Africa, and helped to legitimise...

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