South Africa: After Health-E News' Story, 110-Year-Old Koko Violet Gets a Walker

When Health-e News first shared the story of 110-year-old Koko Violet Ramadimetsa, her birthday wish was not cake or presents. It was a simple wish to walk safely and live with dignity.

Koko Violet, who lives in Hammanskraal, Tshwane, had been using an old broomstick in one hand and a plastic chair in the other to move around her yard. She told Health-e News she wanted to keep her independence.

"I don't want a wheelchair," she said. "I want to walk on my own feet and keep my independence."

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Health-e News published her story in April, highlighting her wish to move safely, get to the clinic and walk around instead of relying on a wheelchair.

The story reached Disabled People South Africa (DPSA) through National Treasurer Hlabishi Patrick Tshia. Tshia met with Koko Violet's granddaughter-in-law, Takalani Maphalaphathwa, and handed over mobility devices.

DPSA National Chairperson Patrick Mahlakoane says the organisation donated a framed walker and a three feet adjustable walker to help make Koko Violet's birthday wish come true.

"DPSA is an advocacy organisation for the disabled. We hold the view that any elderly person will at one stage in their advanced age present with a disability, mostly visual, hearing and mobility," he says.

He says DPSA understands the backlog and red tape many people experience when trying to access assistive devices through public health institutions.

"We felt it to be reasonable to partake in celebrating 'Koko' Violet Ramadimetja, in achieving a century and a decade on top, to ensure her dignity through mobility assistance is restored," he says.

"We note with great pleasure that Koko Violet self-advocates for independence. We hope this gesture by DPSA will indeed foster her independence and increase her mobility, to one of our own."

A month later, the impact is clear

During a visit by Health-e News, Koko Violet proudly showed how much she values her new walker. She says she does not want anyone else to touch it, use it or move it around.

"It's not only to balance my body during walking, I also use it to exercise. I'm happy that I can now walk by myself again to the clinic as I don't like to be wheel-chaired."

She laughs as she adds: "All my crushes are made of aluminium, if I could hit you with it, it will break your bones. They are strong and reliable."

Her daughter, Elsie, remains her caregiver, interpreter and constant companion. She helps with meals, appointments and her daily needs.

"Since she received the devices a month after her birthday she's always happy," Elsie says.

"She no longer uses a chair but a walker to stretch. I am grateful to Health-e for sharing our story and DPSA for jumping in to assist."

Hopes for a hearing aid

Elsie says she is still hoping her mother will receive a hearing aid soon.

Mahlakoane says the donation is also a reminder that older people and persons with disabilities deserve dignity and inclusion.

"It's been a month since I had it and I'm pleased with the progress she's made," she says.

"Let's ensure that our elderly and the disabled lead a dignified life, and their inclusion remain a priority always, for they are citizens too."

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City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashego had previously told Health-e News that the city would arrange a visit by a social worker for a possible intervention.

Four months after Koko Violet's birthday, the family says the visit has still not taken place.

Ward councillor Mpho Sholwana says stories like Koko Violet's show the value of community journalism.

"Community journalism connects a need to a solution. Koko Violet lived through war and locusts, says Sholwana.

"At 110, she deserves to live with dignity. We thank DPSA for answering the call. We will also engage with Social Development to arrange home-based care nurses to visit Koko in the comfort of her own home, and to reduce her lengthy trips to the clinic where she risks infections and other illnesses."