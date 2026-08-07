Nigeria: Exclusive - How 'Chance' Encounter With Soldier Allegedly Landed Nollywood Actor Coup Propagandist Role

This installment of PREMIUM TIMES 'series of exclusive reporting on last year's failed coup details how a veteran Nollywood actor became involved with suspected coup plotters after developing a friendship with a soldier, before being assigned a propagandist role.

A veteran Nollywood actor who built his career telling fictional stories on screen has found himself at the centre of a sensitive national security investigation after he was allegedly co-opted to help shape public opinions and mobilise support for a planned military takeover of President Bola Tinubu's government.

Investigation records obtained exclusively by PREMIUM TIMES indicate that Stanley Amandi, a respected actor, filmmaker and former chairman of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Enugu State chapter, allegedly accepted an assignment to coordinate propaganda efforts across the South-east should the alleged coup succeed.

His statement to investigators provides a detailed account of how what began as an innocent friendship with a soldier gradually evolved into a series of meetings that culminated in discussions about changing Nigeria's government through unconstitutional means and assigning civilian roles that would help legitimise a new regime after the anticipated seizure of power.

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The account forms part of the proof of evidence filed by the prosecution in the ongoing coup trials of suspects before the General Court Martial and the Federal High Court in Abuja.

It also represents a version of the alleged 2025 coup narratives from Mr Amandi's point of view shared during interrogation by military investigators.

The actor's statement emerged from an extensive security investigation that followed intelligence reports received by Nigerian authorities in September 2025 about an alleged conspiracy involving serving and retired military officers as well as civilians said to have been recruited to support different aspects of the operation.

The investigation eventually led to the arraignment of six defendants before the Federal High Court in Abuja, where they are standing trial on 13 charges of treason, terrorism, money laundering and failure to disclose information. The serving military officers are facing charges stemming from the alleged coup at the General Court Martial.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that investigators believe the alleged conspirators were planning to overthrow President Bola Tinubu's administration while targeting several of Nigeria's highest-ranking public officials, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Abbas Tajudeen, service chiefs and senior commanders of the Guards Brigade.

Investigators also believe that while some members of the alleged network were responsible for military planning, logistics and financing, others were assigned entirely different responsibilities, including influencing public opinion, coordinating celebrations and projecting legitimacy for a new government if the operation succeeded.

It was within that broader plan, investigators say, that Mr Amandi's alleged role became significant.

A chance meeting that changed everything

According to his statement, Mr Amandi never imagined that a casual encounter after mentoring young filmmakers in Enugu, Enugu State in South-east Nigeria, would eventually place him under investigation for one of Nigeria's most serious criminal allegations.

Mr Amandi told investigators that he first met a soldier identified simply as Warrant Officer Nas during a gathering of filmmakers held at Newberries Park, National Museum, Enugu. He painted the encounter with Mr Nas as a chance meeting but he did not state whether he knew or not that he was sought out for.

After delivering a talk to aspiring actors, guests stayed behind to socialise and take photographs, during which the soldier approached him for a picture.

What appeared to be an ordinary meeting quickly developed into a friendship.

"I saw a gentleman in him and we became friends," the actor recalled.

Although he admitted he had always been uncomfortable around military personnel, he said Warrant Officer Nas gradually won his confidence and repeatedly invited him to visit the military barracks in Enugu.

Those visits, according to his statement, became increasingly frequent.

He said he was warmly received by soldiers, introduced to several officers and eventually became so familiar with life inside the barracks that he would spend long hours watching football matches, badminton games and even joining soldiers for table tennis.

"I now started seeing the barracks as my home," he told investigators.

The invitation that led to Abuja

The relationship took a different turn several months later when Mr Nas informed him that a senior military officer, Colonel Mohammed Ma'aji, was organising a Ramadan breaking-of-fast gathering in Abuja and wanted him to attend.

Initially, the actor declined because he was occupied with a film production.

However, according to his statement, Mr Ma'aji personally telephoned him two days later to persuade him to honour the invitation.

His flight was booked, and he travelled to Abuja alongside Mr Nas and the officer's girlfriend who was identified as Cynthia.

He recalled arriving at Mr Ma'aji's residence to find an atmosphere typical of Ramadan gatherings, with prayers, food and social interactions among invited guests.

Nothing during the event, he said, suggested that he was about to become involved in discussions that investigators now describe as part of an alleged coup conspiracy.

The meeting after the feast

After the Ramadan event ended, the actor said he became tired and requested to return to his hotel.

Instead, Mr Nas insisted they wait until they had spoken with Mr Ma'aji.

Moments later, rather than returning to their accommodation, they joined a convoy of vehicles that travelled to another hotel in Abuja.

Inside one of the rooms, several men were already seated.

At first, the atmosphere remained relaxed. People laughed, exchanged stories and continued socialising.

Gradually, however, the conversation shifted away from casual discussion to Nigeria's political and economic challenges.

Participants discussed the removal of fuel subsidy, rising inflation, insecurity, worsening hardship and what they described as failures of governance.

When it became his turn to contribute, Mr Amandi said he spoke about the worsening security situation in the South-east, where residents increasingly feared kidnapping and violent attacks.

From the nature of the discussions, he said, it quickly became obvious that many of those present had attended previous meetings and already knew the roles they were expected to play.

He and Cynthia, however, were newcomers.

It was at that point, according to investigators, that specific assignments were allegedly handed to them.

An assignment for the South-east

According to Mr Amandi's statement, he was asked to coordinate public support across the South-east immediately after the planned takeover by organising widespread celebrations designed to create the impression that Nigerians had welcomed the new government.

He was also instructed to engage social media influencers across the region to flood online platforms with positive messages supporting the change of government and encouraging residents to publicly endorse the new administration.

The actor said participants asked him to return to Enugu, work out how the mobilisation would be carried out across the five South-east states and prepare a detailed budget showing how much money would be required.

When the discussion turned to what role he would like to occupy if the alleged plot succeeded, Mr Amandi said he immediately rejected any suggestion that he would seek political office.

According to him, Mr Nas suggested he could be considered for an ambassadorial appointment under the proposed government.

"I told them I was not interested in any appointment," he said in his statement.

"I was satisfied to remain in Nigeria."

A N50 million proposal

Back in Enugu, the discussions about mobilisation continued.

Mr Amandi told investigators that he cautioned those involved that mobilising large crowds in Enugu and other South-east states would not be as easy as they appeared to believe.

He explained that residents of the state were generally reluctant to participate in organised protests or public celebrations without a compelling reason.

Despite his reservations, he said an estimated budget of about N50 million was eventually prepared to cover activities across the five South-east states.

The proposal, according to him, included the logistics required to mobilise supporters, organise public celebrations and coordinate media activities if the alleged coup succeeded.

"I was wondering how they would get such an amount," he recalled.

According to his statement, Mr Nas dismissed his concerns, assuring him that he should not worry because the estimate would simply be forwarded.

N100,000 'appreciation'

The actor admitted receiving money shortly after the Abuja meeting.

According to him, about one week after returning from the Ramadan gathering, Mr Nas contacted him to say that Mr Ma'aji appreciated him for honouring the invitation.

Mr Amandi said he forwarded his bank details as requested. Not long afterwards, he received N100,000 in his account.

He told investigators that he immediately sent a message to thank Mr Ma'aji for the gesture.

He maintained that after receiving the payment, he was never invited to attend another meeting.

But he admitted remaining in contact with Mr Nas and occasionally forwarding social media content that he believed would interest members of the group.

According to his statement, he once shared a post by comedian Okey Bakassi, saying he had encouraged the production of the skit because he considered it relevant to the conversations they had previously held.

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He also recalled forwarding a video by a former soldier known on social media as "EX-Man," whose frequent criticism of the military had attracted considerable online attention.

According to Mr Amandi, he sent the video to members of the group and advised them to be cautious.

'I wanted to report it'

As reports of an alleged coup plot began circulating publicly, Mr Amandi said he became increasingly worried about the developments.

According to his statement, he visited the military barracks in Enugu to look for Mr Nas but was informed that the soldier had travelled.

He said repeated attempts to reach him by telephone proved unsuccessful because the number could no longer be reached.

On 11 November 2025, security operatives arrested the actor at his residence.

During interrogation, he insisted that he had seriously considered reporting what he knew to the authorities.

However, he claimed he was discouraged by what he described as an indirect warning from Mr Nas about the consequences of exposing the alleged conspiracy.

"I had it in mind to report," he told investigators.

"But there was a subtle threat by Nas that if there was any such leak of the plot, the person would be taken out."

PREMIUM TIMES is yet to be aware of any charges filed against Mr Amandi for any crime relating to the coup.

But others charged at the Federal High Court and the court martial have denied wrongdoing.

Those charged at the Federal High Court have also challenged the admissibility of the extrajudicial statements obtained from them by military investigators during interrogation, urging the court to throw them out. They argued that the statements along with the video clip capturing interrogation sessions were obtained without regard for due process and the law. But the judge has yet to rule, the prosecution also called on the court to discountenance their object.

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Read the teaser story for the PREMIUM TIMES series of exclusive reports on the failed coup plot here, and subsequent exposés here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, and here.

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