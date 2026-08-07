Namibia: NUDO Demands Probe Into Power Utility Electrocution Deaths

National Unity Democratic Organisation member of parliament Vetaruhe Kandorozu has called for an independent audit and investigation into a series of fatal electrocution incidents involving employees in the electricity sector, saying repeated workplace deaths point to serious safety failures.

It comes after Central North Regional Electricity Distributor (Cenored)) technician Desmond Ujaha (42) died and another colleague was critically injured in an electrocution accident on 30 July, while working on a power line on a farm between Otavi and Tsumeb.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Kandorozu expresses condolences to the families of workers who have died while on duty, saying the latest fatality at Cenored comes about a year after a similar tragedy at the Northern Regional Electricity Distributor (Nored).

He says the deaths of young workers who should have been supporting their families expose shortcomings in occupational safety standards within the country's electricity distribution industry.

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According to Kandorozu, Nored has recorded seven electrocution-related fatalities since June 2024, while six members of the public have also been injured.

He further claims that eight fatalities have occurred in the electricity sector over the past four years, with a sharp increase recorded in 2023.

He also refers to the deaths of two Namibia Water Corporation employees who were electrocuted while repairing a water pump at the Kavango River after it allegedly re-energised automatically.

"Cenored's recent workplace fatality, the first in the utility's 21-year history, should not be dismissed because it is an isolated incident," he says.

He urges Cenored to complete a full investigation within the prescribed timeframe and submit its findings to the Electricity Control Board, as well as the Ministry of Justice and Labour.

He calls on regulators to conduct comprehensive safety audits, make the findings public and institute disciplinary action where negligence is established.

"If ignored, more lives will be lost and electrocution could become one of the leading causes of workplace fatalities among Namibia's working class," he warns.