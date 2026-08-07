Namibia: Ballotti Hails Namibia's Commonwealth Campaign

Deputy sport minister Dino Ballotti has hailed Team Namibia's performance at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, as a platform for future international success, saying the country's athletes have demonstrated their potential despite limited resources.

Speaking at a welcoming reception at Hosea Kutako International Airport on Wednesday, Ballotti praised the 23-member team for proudly representing Namibia.

"To the 23 athletes who represented Namibia, you represented Namibia so well, and we are so immensely proud of you," he said.

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Ballotti said Namibia competed against athletes from 73 countries, finishing 29th overall, seventh in Africa and second in southern Africa behind South Africa.

He said the country's medal haul could have been greater had more athletes been able to compete.

"Had we taken 50 or even 100 athletes, we would have come back with more medals. We do not have open cheque books, but we will continue working towards ensuring more federations are represented in future," he said.

Looking ahead, the deputy minister said preparations for upcoming events, including the Dakar Youth Olympic Games, the Africa Games and the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, must begin immediately.

"We will start saving tomorrow. We are almost certain these athletes will bring home Olympic medals in 2028," he said.

During the reception, Namibia's top-performing athletes were also recognised with cash awards totalling N$195 000 in recognition of their outstanding performances and contribution to the country's success at the games.

Head of mission Joseph Amakali credited the team's achievements to the dedication of coaches, team managers, medical personnel, safeguarding officials and support staff.

"I want to thank the management, coaches, team managers, our safeguarding officer and the medical team for making sure our athletes were well prepared and healthy before competition," he said.

Amakali also thanked Namibians for rallying behind the team throughout the games.

"As Namibians, we were one. We enjoyed the support from home. Let us celebrate these medals not only as a victory, but as a foundation to greater things that lie ahead," he said.

Director of sport Jo-Ann Manuel at the occasion said Team Namibia's campaign should not be measured by medals alone, but also by the personal bests, improved rankings, and promising performances.

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She thanked the Namibia National Olympic Committee, the Namibia Sports Commission, sport federations, coaches, parents and guardians for their role in preparing the team, while acknowledging the contribution of the Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare's after-school centre at Khomasdal in developing boxing and wrestling talent.

Manuel praised sport officers across the country for their continued work in developing athletes at grassroots level and thanked Namibians for their unwavering support.

"Many nations are at war and their athletes cannot represent their countries. We are fortunate to have peace and stability, allowing our athletes to proudly represent Namibia and return home to celebrate their achievements," she said.