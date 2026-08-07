South Africa: No, 2 Million Doses of HIV Medication Have Not Gone Uncollected Since Anti-Migrant Protests in South Africa

IN SHORT: Social media posts and AI-generated search results claim that 2 million doses of HIV medication have gone uncollected in South Africa in July 2026. But these claims are false. They have been shared without any supporting evidence, and promote false, dangerous stereotypes about migrants.

"The department of health has confirmed that more than 2million batches of HIV medication have not been collected since June 30." That's according to a Facebook post shared at the end of July 2026 by a South African account claiming to be a news organisation. The same claim has been repeated many times across Facebook, X, and Threads.

South Africa saw widespread xenophobic protests on 30 June after anti-migrant groups declared the date as an unofficial "deadline" for undocumented migrants to leave the country.

HIV, or human immunodeficiency virus, is a viral disease that affects the immune system, making the body more vulnerable to other infections. South Africa has the largest burden of HIV in the world and the world's largest HIV treatment programme.

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The suggestion that millions of doses of HIV medication have gone uncollected since 30 June plays into a popular false narrative that migrants place a disproportionate burden on South African public health facilities.

Like that stereotype, the claim is false. The South African Department of Health has not made any public statements about falling treatment rates, and there is no evidence that large amounts of medication have gone uncollected.

'No assessment has been conducted'

HIV is not curable. However, regular treatment with antiretroviral (ARV) medications can reduce the virus to undetectable levels, preventing its transmission to others. This allows a person with HIV to live a healthy life, but also means that they cannot stop taking their ARVs. The most common ARV regimen in South Africa requires taking a pill every day.

There is no evidence to suggest that millions of patients suddenly stopped collecting their medication in July. Although this claim is attributed to the health department, neither the department nor any other South African public health body has made this claim.

Foster Mohale, the department's spokesperson, told Africa Check: "No assessment has been conducted in public health facilities in South Africa to determine whether there are uncollected medications, including the ARVs, since 30 June 2026. Thus, we call upon those making such a claim of uncollected 2 million doses to provide the evidence and the source."

It is possible that some people seeking evidence for this claim misinterpreted other data, but the specific claim that 2 million doses of ARVs have gone uncollected since 30 June is false.

False claim repeated by Google AI overviews

At least one Facebook post that repeated the claim also included a screenshot of a Google "AI overview". This is a snippet of text generated using artificial intelligence (AI) tools. But the feature is prone to generating false, misleading, or unverified information. Like all large language models, the technology behind Google's AI overviews cannot fact-check claims or vet sources, and may produce "hallucinated" statements that do not match reality.

The overview visible in this post refers to an estimated 2 million people living with HIV who are not receiving ARV treatment, a figure attributed to the HIV advocacy organisation Treatment Action Campaign. The organisation does often refer to an estimated 2 million people in South Africa who have HIV but are not on treatment, except that this figure is several years old and refers to all people not on treatment, including those who do not know their HIV status or have never started ARVs. It has nothing to do with this claim.

The same AI overview also states that "recent tracking reports point to millions of uncollected medication parcels or missed clinic return dates", without any clear source. Africa Check found no evidence of "recent tracking reports" to confirm any part of this claim.

However, when Africa Check conducted a separate Google search, Google's AI overview claimed that "South Africa's Department of Health reported over two million uncollected batches of chronic and HIV medication at pickup points". As a source for this information, the overview cited two Facebook posts by supposed "news" accounts, which made the false claim about uncollected HIV medication without evidence.

It is likely that Google users searching for evidence of this claim were served false information by the search engine, based on unverified Facebook posts. This is especially worrying given the way in which this particular claim reinforces harmful false narratives about migrants.

Claim used to fuel false narratives

The reference to 30 June, an unofficial "deadline" before which anti-migrant groups ordered migrants to leave South Africa, suggests that uncollected doses of medication were intended for migrants. This is part of a persistent false narrative that migrants place a disproportionate burden on South African public services.

This false narrative has driven anti-migrant sentiment and led to vigilante groups forcefully denying suspected migrants access to public clinics and other health services.

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Social media users have made these implications explicit. Several posts about the "uncollected" medication read: "It clearly shows who collect more medicine here and they are Not our South Africans 😭". One X account repeated the false claim and said: "Illegal foreigners who were repatriated left their ARV in South Africa, but that's a victory for the health department's spending since their government will take responsibility for their chronic from now." Another asked: "Does this mean that the foreigners were the real HIV carriers in SA?"

Such posts falsely place the blame for both South Africa's high burden of HIV and its poorly resourced public health sector on migrants. The associated stigma stokes the xenophobic rhetoric and violence that has erupted in South Africa in the past. That such false claims are being promoted by tools such as Google search is a reminder to be especially careful when sharing information online.

You can learn how to spot untrustworthy news articles and fact-check breaking news from Africa Check's many guides. Be especially wary of any information produced by AI-powered tools, which may be more likely to repeat false claims or produce confident statements with no basis in reality.