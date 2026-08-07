Malawi: 'Sidelined but Still Serving' - VP Ansah Donates Farming Supplies and Hosts Luncheon for Elderly in Rumphi

7 August 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Vice President Jane Ansah, despite being pushed to the margins by her own government, has called on farmers to collaborate with one another in the pursuit of food security and meaningful development for the country.

Ansah made the remarks on Thursday during a visit to Rumphi, where her foundation donated an assortment of items to 12 farmer groups and individuals - the latest in a series of grassroots interventions carried out by the sidelined Vice President.

Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe praised Ansah for the donation, saying the support would go a long way in helping local farmers boost their income once they came to sell their produce.

The visit did not end there, with the Dr Jane Ansah Foundation later hosting a luncheon for people living with dwarfism and disability, as well as elderly members of the community, at Rumphi Teachers Training College.

The gesture is likely to be seen as further evidence of Ansah continuing to carve out an active public role for herself, even as speculation swirls over her marginalisation within government - with President Peter Mutharika himself recently fuelling talk of internal DPP tensions by insisting that any succession contest will not take place until 2030.

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