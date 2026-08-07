Liberia: Determine Girls Drawn With Aigles De La Médina, Usfas in Wafu a Qualifiers

Determine Girls must get past Aigles de la Médina, the Senegalese club that took the 2024 WAFU Zone A title ahead of them, and Malian champions USFAS to claim West Africa's single place at the 2026 CAF Women's Champions League, after Thursday's draw in Banjul put all three in the same group.

The draw placed the Liberian champions in Group A with the two clubs that have won the last two zonal titles between them. Group B pairs host Berewuleng FC of The Gambia with AS Bolonta of Guinea and Mogbwemo Queens of Sierra Leone. Six national champions are in the field, and only the winner of the tournament advances to the continental finals.

Determine Girls last reached those finals in 2022, when they won the zonal qualifier in Paynesville and became the first Liberian club to play in the CAF Women's Champions League proper.

They came closest to repeating it in 2024, finishing second behind Aigles de la Médina in Sierra Leone. Bountou Sylla, then a Determine Girls forward, was the tournament's top scorer with four goals.

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Last year's campaign in Dakar was the club's worst. Determine Girls finished bottom of the five-team table with a single point from four matches, drawing one and losing three, and were outscored 8-1 across the tournament.

Founded in 2005, the club has won five straight Liberian league titles and has represented the country at every WAFU Zone A qualifier since the competition began in 2021. The CAF Women's Champions League itself was launched that year and is the continent's top club competition for women.

Group A

USFAS (Mali)

Aigles de la Médina (Senegal)

Determine Girls FC (Liberia)

Group B

Berewuleng FC (The Gambia)

AS Bolonta (Guinea)

Mogbwemo Queens FC (Sierra Leone)