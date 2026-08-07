Uganda: Bell Lager Celebrates 75 Yeas With Gold At the 2026 Monde Selection Awards

Kampala — Seventy-five years after its first brew, Uganda's original beer has once again earned international recognition for the consistent quality that has defined Bell Lager for generations.

Bell Lager has been awarded a Gold Quality Award at the 2026 Monde Selection Awards, an independent international institute that evaluates and certifies the quality of consumer products.

The recognition comes as Bell marks 75 years of brewing in Uganda, reinforcing the brand's sustained commitment to quality since its first brew in 1951.

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Based in Brussels, Monde Selection evaluates products through rigorous sensory analysis, laboratory testing and quality assessment by international experts. Gold awards are granted to products that achieve scores between 80% and 89%, recognising excellence in taste, quality and production standards.

Speaking on the achievement, Lillian Kansiime, Bell Brand Manager, said: "Winning Gold at Monde Selection again, in our 75th year, is a strong validation of the standards behind Bell Lager. This award proves that Bell's quality has remained consistent across generations and reflects the discipline, care and craftsmanship that go into every stage of our brewing process."

For 75 years, Bell has been part of the moments that have shaped Ugandan culture. While the brand has long celebrated Ugandan talent through partnerships such as the Pearl of Africa Music Awards (PAM) and Miss Uganda, it continues to invest in the next chapter of the country's creative scene through platforms like Bell Obafest and Bell Jamz. By championing established icons, creating opportunities for emerging artists and bringing communities together through music and shared experiences, Bell continues to celebrate Ugandans and their identity.

This year's Bell at 75 celebrations are being marked under the broader platform of Uganda's Very Own, a campaign that honours the people, stories and cultural movements that define Ugandan originality and progressive enjoyment.

"This recognition feels especially meaningful because Bell has always been, and continues to be, Uganda's Very Own. From everyday moments of connection to milestone celebrations and music experiences, the brand has consistently been present where Ugandans come together. It is indeed a proud moment," she added.

Bell's Gold Quality Award from Monde Selection is an independent recognition of the quality Bell Lager has delivered for 75 years.

"As the first Ugandan-brewed beer to receive a Monde Selection Award, Bell has consistently demonstrated that brewing excellence is part of its DNA. Today, that legacy continues with a beer proudly brewed in Uganda to gold standards and celebrated as Uganda's Very Own," an official said.