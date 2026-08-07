South Africa: Team South Africa Advances Energy Investment Agenda in China

Team South Africa has completed a mission to China aimed at unlocking critical investment for South Africa's energy infrastructure and strengthening cooperation with Chinese industrial players.

Electricity and Energy Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa led a South African delegation at the South Africa-China Electricity and Energy Investment Conference in Beijing this week, where he advocated for strategic partnerships and investment to secure the country's energy future, with opportunities underpinned by the Integrated Resources Plan (IRP) 2025.

The mission sought to align Chinese industrial capability with South Africa's national priorities under the country's industrial-led inclusive growth path, anchored by the energy sector.

According to the Department of Electricity and Energy, the mission has solidified a robust pipeline of investment interest, including advance interest from six key Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the energy sector.

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The delegation also made significant progress on several long-standing initiatives.

Among the key developments was Sasol's commissioning of Envision to design a green hydrogen system for its Sasolburg operations.

The project will explore the production of green hydrogen for eMethanol and eventually, sustainable aviation fuel (eSAF), in line with Sasol's broader strategy to decarbonise its industrial assets.

The mission also facilitated the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between South Africa's National Radioactive Waste Disposal Institute (NRWDI) and the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC).

The agreement will see the two institutions collaborate on advanced nuclear waste disposal technologies.

The visit further included technical site visits focused on green hydrogen, green ammonia, green energy supply to data centres, nuclear waste storage and disposal facilities, ultra-high-voltage transmission technologies, as well as Special Economic Zones.

The department said these engagements are focused on strengthening industrial expansion.

"By bridging the gap between policy and implementation, the delegation has established a clear roadmap for the next phase of development," the department said.

The mission concludes with Team South Africa fully prepared to consolidate and reconcile final commitments, translate technical insights from the site visits into actionable project pipelines, and accelerate the execution of high-impact energy and infrastructure projects.

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The Department of Electricity and Energy said the mission represents progress in efforts to attract investment and build partnerships that support South Africa's energy infrastructure and industrial development priorities. - SAnews.gov.za