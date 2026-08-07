Africa: Beyond the Scoreboard - South Africa Must Continue to Believe in the Power of Sport

South Africa's pursuit of sporting excellence is about more than winning medals, lifting trophies or achieving victories on the global stage. It is about building a nation that believes in its potential, invests in its people and creates opportunities for every South African to excel. As we mark Mandela Month, we are reminded of Nelson Mandela's belief that sport has the unique ability to inspire, unite and bring people together across social, cultural and economic differences.

The recent achievements of our national teams and athletes demonstrate the resilience, discipline and determination that define the South African spirit. From Bafana Bafana's historic progress at the FIFA World Cup 2026, to the Proteas Men being crowned ICC World Test Championship winners and the continued rise of women in sport, these moments represent more than sporting success; they reflect the power of sport to strengthen national pride, social cohesion and confidence in our collective ability to succeed.

As South Africans gathered in homes, communities and fan parks to cheer on Bafana Bafana at the FIFA World Cup 2026, it was clear that this moment was more than a sporting spectacle or competition. It was a shared national experience that united citizens through hope, pride and confidence in our ability to compete and excel on the global stage.

Bafana Bafana may not have progressed to the Group of 16, but their historic progress to the knockout rounds of the FIFA World Cup 2026 reminded the country of sport's rare power to uplift and unite a nation. This achievement is a testament to resilience.

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The Proteas Women carried the same spirit in the ICC finals, strengthening the profile of women's cricket and inspiring many through their commitment and courage. This performance by our athletes and teams teaches us a crucial lesson: success is not measured only by lifting a trophy at the end, but by the determination, discipline and character demonstrated in pursuit of excellence. It reflects the courageous character of South African teams and their ability to deliver when the world is watching.

Together, these achievements tell a deeper story of hope and the unifying power of sport in our nation. Across several sporting codes, including soccer, cricket, rugby, netball, athletics, the Olympics and Paralympics, our national teams and athletes continue to demonstrate South Africa's talent, resilience and ability to compete on the global stage.

At the 2026 Commonwealth games in Glasglow, Scotland, Team South Africa delivered an outstanding performance as they brought home 28 medals, including 7 gold medals, 11 silver medals and 10 bronze medals. Twenty-two of those medals were achieved by our dynamic swimming squad, with highlights including Pieter Coetze's win of the men's 100m backstroke and Lara Van Niekerk successfully defending her women's 50m breaststroke title. Additional key features came from Chad le Clos making headlines as the most decorated Commonwealth Games athlete of all time, with 21 medals to his name, and from the track, with Sinesipho Dambile winning the men's 200m. These athletes have participated with excellence and strengthened our belief in what we can achieve together.

We also celebrate various individual achievements that raise the South African flag on the international stage, such as Dricus du Plessis making history as the first South African to win the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight championship, the premier global mixed martial arts organisation. His achievement has inspired local talent and contributed to the growing popularity of combat sports across the country.

Alongside this milestone, Kagiso Rabada's exceptional 2026 Indian Premier League season, which earned him the coveted Purple Cap as the tournament's leading bowler; Temba Bavuma's inclusion in the TIME100 Most Influential Sports People of 2026; Bayanda Walaza's remarkable victory in the men's 100 metres at the Ostrava Golden Spike in Czechia and Akani Simbine's triumph in the men's 100 metres at the prestigious Fanny Blankers-Koen (FBK) Games in the Netherlands.

Prudence Sekgodiso made history by becoming the first South African woman to win a gold medal at the World Athletics Indoor Championships following her victory in Nanjing, China. The achievements of South African women in sport also reflect our nation's commitment to inclusion, empowerment and the breaking of barriers. From Banyana Banyana winning the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in 2022 and making history by reaching the Round of 16 at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, to the SPAR Proteas representing South Africa with distinction as the country proudly hosted the Netball World Cup for the first time in 2023, our women continue to inspire future generations and demonstrate the depth of talent within our country.

Banyana Banyana continue to showcase South African excellence on the continental stage. As the reigning Women's Africa Cup of Nations champions, they are representing South Africa at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where they are defending their continental title. Their continued participation at the highest level of African women's football reflects the remarkable progress of the women's game in South Africa and continues to inspire a new generation of athletes.

Together, these achievements reinforce South Africa's reputation for producing world-class athletes who inspire future generations and strengthen national pride through excellence on the international stage.

Our legendary Springboks became the first nation to win four Rugby World Cup titles, securing their fourth championship in 2023 and further cementing their place among the world's greatest sporting teams.

The Springboks remain one of the clearest symbols of South Africa's ability to rise, unite and lead. As the team prepares to tackle new global challenges, they carry more than a sporting mandate; they carry the hopes of millions and the responsibility to build on a legacy of excellence, resilience and national pride.

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This is especially significant in light of our recent commemoration of Mandela Month. The image of President Nelson Mandela presenting the Webb Ellis Cup to Springbok captain Francois Pienaar after the 1995 Rugby World Cup Final remains one of the defining moments of our democracy. It demonstrated that sport could become a powerful instrument for reconciliation, healing and nation-building. That moment showed the world that South Africans could look beyond their differences and rally behind a shared national purpose.

Sport gives South Africans a sense of belonging and community through visible acts of unity such as raising our flag, wearing our national colours and singing the national anthem. It reflects our heritage, humanity and collective identity while bringing people together across language, race, culture, class, gender, geography and generations. In doing so, sport strengthens the social cohesion that is essential for building a united, resilient and prosperous South Africa.

Our sporting journey reminds us that we must never give up in the pursuit of excellence. South Africa must continue to invest in and support sport because its value extends far beyond victories, trophies and results on the scoreboard. Inspired by Madiba's legacy, we must continue to nurture sporting excellence, support our athletes and use the power of sport to unite South Africans, celebrate our diversity and build a stronger, more resilient nation.

*Nene is the Acting Deputy Director-General at the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS)