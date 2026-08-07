Kenya: Global Powerhouse Returns With New Single 'Tea'

Global superstar Rema returns with his new single, "Tea", produced by hitmakers Mustard and additional production by Rema's longtime collaborator London.

Built around a hypnotic, high-pitched chorus, heavy drums and an infectious rhythm, "Tea" signals a bold new chapter for Rema. Flipping the playful metaphor "body like tea" into a celebratory ode to feminine beauty and curves, he delivers the track with effortless confidence and precision, creating a distinctive, feel-good summer anthem that lingers long after it ends.

"Tea" is Rema's first solo offering of 2026. The new single follows a run of high-profile global collaborations, including Don Toliver's "Secondhand," which peaked at No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100, and "Goals," his official FIFA World Cup 2026 collaboration with LISA and Anitta which was performed at the opening ceremony in Los Angeles.

Listen to the song out now HERE, with the accompanying video, HERE.

Beyond music, Rema continues to expand his influence in fashion. Earlier this year, he walked in Diesel's Milan runway show after being personally selected by Glenn Martens, further cementing his status as a global cultural force. With several exciting projects already in development, there is much more to come from Rema in the fashion world before the year is out. With "Tea", Rema continues a strong year of creative evolution and global momentum.