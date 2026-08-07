Kenya: High Court Blocks Prosecution of Co-Op Bank CEO Gideon Muriuki

The High Court has temporarily stopped the prosecution of Co-operative Bank of Kenya and its Chief Executive Officer Dr Gideon Muriuki over the alleged Sh363.3 million fraud at First Assurance Investment Company.

Justice Gregory Mutai issued interim conservatory orders restraining the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) from arresting, charging, presenting for plea or prosecuting Co-op Bank and Muriuki in the case.

The orders also suspend proceedings in Milimani Chief Magistrate's Court Criminal Case No. E451 of 2026, Republic v Salim Mohammed Busaidy & six others, as well as any other criminal proceedings arising from the investigations against the bank and its CEO.

The High Court issued the orders today after Co-op Bank and Muriuki filed a petition and applications dated August 6.

The respondents and interested parties have been given 14 days after service to respond. The matter will be mentioned on October 12, 2026, to confirm compliance and give further directions.

The case is linked to investigations into the alleged theft of Sh363.3 million from First Assurance Investment Company, involving the company's directors.