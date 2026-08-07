Angolan Economy Has Overcome Long Contraction - Minister Massano

Lubango — The Minister of State for Economic Coordination José de Lima Massano stated on Thursday that the Angolan economy is in a growth phase, driven by agricultural production, following a long period of contraction.

Speaking briefly during a meeting in Lubango city, with members of the Huíla Provincial Government, as part of a two-day visit, the minister emphasized that the economy has been growing at a good pace.

"We have emerged from a long period of contraction; in recent years, the economy has found its path, first toward stabilization and now toward growth, a growth driven by the non-oil sector," the official highlighted.

He noted that when referring to the non-oil sector, he is highlighting agribusiness, which in his view "is on the rise." In this regard, he singled out provinces like Huíla for their specific characteristics, business capabilities, and the dedication of local families.

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According to the Minister of State, developments in Huíla's productive sector impact the entire country, as it is one of the most important economic hubs. Consequently, he aims to engage with business operators, understand the current situation, and express appreciation for their work.

"We extend this recognition and gratitude to all economic operators in the province and will continue to pursue whatever measures prove necessary to turn this potential into reality, working together to build economic and social well-being," he reiterated.

On Thursday, in Lubango, José de Lima Massano began assessing public investment projects and private production initiatives in Huíla, aiming to strengthen measures to realize the province's economic potential.

The objective, according to the official, is to monitor key public investment programs currently underway, examine challenges, and identify the best solutions to ensure the continuity of commitments made regarding these initiatives.

The meeting addressed ongoing projects from the Integrated Plan for Municipal Intervention (PIIM) and the Public Investment Program (PIP) portfolios in Huíla province, with the aim of ensuring successful execution and overcoming any obstacles that may arise.

The Minister of State's delegation includes representatives from development institutions--such as the Development Bank of Angola (BDA) and the Agricultural Development Support Fund (FADA)--to facilitate support for the business community and households.

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The Minister of State's two-day visit includes inspections of the Lubango Ring Road construction and the Lubango City Urban Redevelopment project, as well as visits to a fruit preservation and freezing facility and "Quavi," a pork production and slaughtering initiative.

Also on the agenda is the inauguration of the Jardins da Yoba seed processing and conditioning plant and the STI Melat Agro-pecuária facility, which produces milk and dairy products.