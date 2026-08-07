Angola: Unitel Completes Restoration of Mobile Services

Luanda — Mobile operator UNITEL completed the restoration of key mobile services, including voice, messaging, data, and internet access, on Wednesday (5), nine days after suffering a cyberattack on July 28.

Additionally, the company has restored third-party services operating on its network, according to a press release received by ANGOP on Thursday.

The document states that in the coming days, UNITEL will continue internal work to optimize and monitor its technology infrastructure and normalize complementary systems, ensuring the continuity of the core services already restored.

The operator advises that should users experience any service disruptions or unavailability, they may contact customer support via the call center or at retail stores.

It notes that UNITEL continues to cooperate with competent national authorities and specialized cybersecurity partners to gather evidence and determine all relevant details regarding the incident, pledging to release findings once key conclusions are reached.

UNITEL was the target of a deliberate, targeted attack on its technology infrastructure on July 28 of this year; the incident caused partial service outages across the country.