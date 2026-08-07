Angola: Minister of State Highlights Importance of Preserving Angola's Military History

Luanda — The Minister of State and Head of the Military Office of the President of the Republic, João Ernesto dos Santos, highlighted on Wednesday in Luanda the importance of preserving military history of Angola as a means of fostering national identity and collective memory.

The official made these remarks at the opening of the 1st National Military History Fair, emphasizing that the event fosters reflection on and appreciation of the country's historical heritage, while bringing together defense institutions, research centers, veterans, and the general public.

He further noted that, as it marks its 48th anniversary, the National Museum of Military History--the event's organizer--remains a true guardian of the memory of the men and women who contributed to the defense of sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, peace, and reconciliation.

"Preserved within this space are documents, equipment, symbols, and testimonies that allow present and future generations to understand the historical journey of building the Angolan nation," he stated.

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For his part, the director of the National Museum of Military History, Colonel Bernardo Manuel Domingos, noted that the event aims to showcase historical heritage and promote this aspect of history among current and future generations.

He explained that the fair depicts the most significant periods of national history, ranging from the start of the armed struggle for national liberation, the proclamation of independence, and the defense of national sovereignty, to the achievement of lasting peace.

The event is part of the institution's 48th-anniversary celebrations and runs from August 6 to 8 under the theme: "National Museum of Military History: 48 years of promoting historical knowledge and preserving military memory." The event features the participation of highly prestigious national institutions distributed across four pavilions, including museums representing the Army, the National Air Force, the Presidential Defense Unit, the External Intelligence Service, the State Intelligence and Security Service, and the National Police, as well as exhibits from the Angolan Navy and memorials dedicated to the battles of Cuito Cuanavale and Kifangondo.