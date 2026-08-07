Angola: ANPG and Sonangol Confirm Oil Existence in Benguela Basin

6 August 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANPG) and Sonangol Exploration and Production recently confirmed the existence of hydrocarbon reserves in the Benguela Basin, specifically through tests conducted at the Katambi-2 well, located in Block 24.

Drilling operations revealed significant potential, primarily regarding natural gas and condensates, according to an ANPG press release obtained by ANGOP on Thursday.

According to the ANPG, a preliminary assessment of the test results indicated that the well has the potential to produce over 100 million standard cubic feet per day.

Drilled 1.3 km away from the Katambi-1 well, the Katambi-2 well penetrated two productive intervals with a combined thickness of approximately 331 meters.

The data confirm the presence of high-quality reservoirs, featuring average porosity between 9% and 12% and good permeability--levels superior to those recorded at the Katambi-1 well--the document notes.

Testing recorded a flow rate of 41 million standard cubic feet of gas per day and 1,160 barrels of condensate per day, with no presence of water or hydrogen sulfide.

The National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency highlights that these tests reinforce the economic viability of developing the discovery and its potential contribution to optimizing national production.

The Benguela Basin now ranks among the areas with proven oil exploration potential, expanding the national industry's strategic horizons.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.