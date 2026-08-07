Angola: ANPG and Sonangol Confirm Oil Existence in Benguela Basin

Luanda — The National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANPG) and Sonangol Exploration and Production recently confirmed the existence of hydrocarbon reserves in the Benguela Basin, specifically through tests conducted at the Katambi-2 well, located in Block 24.

Drilling operations revealed significant potential, primarily regarding natural gas and condensates, according to an ANPG press release obtained by ANGOP on Thursday.

According to the ANPG, a preliminary assessment of the test results indicated that the well has the potential to produce over 100 million standard cubic feet per day.

Drilled 1.3 km away from the Katambi-1 well, the Katambi-2 well penetrated two productive intervals with a combined thickness of approximately 331 meters.

The data confirm the presence of high-quality reservoirs, featuring average porosity between 9% and 12% and good permeability--levels superior to those recorded at the Katambi-1 well--the document notes.

Testing recorded a flow rate of 41 million standard cubic feet of gas per day and 1,160 barrels of condensate per day, with no presence of water or hydrogen sulfide.

The National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency highlights that these tests reinforce the economic viability of developing the discovery and its potential contribution to optimizing national production.

The Benguela Basin now ranks among the areas with proven oil exploration potential, expanding the national industry's strategic horizons.