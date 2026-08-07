Angolan Ambassador to UAE Receives National Ju-Jitsu Delegation

Luanda — The Angolan delegation competing in the 2026 Ju-Jitsu World Championship taking place in Abu Dhabi was received on Wednesday by the Ambassador of Angola to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Júlio Maiato, at the headquarters of the Diplomatic Mission.

According to a note from the Diplomatic Mission in that country, the delegation, headed by the President of the Angolan Ju-Jitsu and Associated Disciplines Federation (FAJUJ), Luís John, presented a preliminary assessment of Angola's participation in the sport's largest global event, highlighting the results already achieved, the challenges of the competition, and the prospects for further achievements until the end of the championship.

On the occasion, the ambassador congratulated the Angolan delegation on the results obtained so far, and praised the high patriotic spirit, discipline, determination, and commitment demonstrated by the athletes, coaches, and officials in representing the national flag.

The diplomat also reiterated the support of the Angolan Embassy for the sports mission, underlining that every victory achieved by Angolan athletes reinforces the country's prestige and good image beyond its borders, serving as a source of pride.

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The Angolan Ju-Jitsu and Associated Disciplines Federation expressed its gratitude for the reception and the permanent institutional support of the Embassy of Angola in the United Arab Emirates, a gesture that reinforces the delegation's motivation to continue honoring Angola with dedication, courage, and a winning spirit.

Till date, Angola reached a total of 3 medals won by Heliane Caio (bronze), William Bráulio (silver), and Kayron Cardoso (bronze). WR/CF/DOJ