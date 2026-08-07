Angola: National Assembly to Conclude Legislative Session By Next Week

Luanda — The National Assembly will hold several extraordinary plenary meetings and a solemn closing session of the 4th Legislative Session of the 5th Legislature between the 12th and 14th of August.

According to the schedule, presented to the press today by the first secretary of the National Assembly's Bureau, Manuel Dembo, the 4th Extraordinary Plenary Meeting will take place on August 12th, intended for the review of the General State Account for the fiscal year 2024.

Also on the same date, the MPs will meet in the 5th Extraordinary Plenary Meeting to proceed with the final overall vote on four legislative initiatives.

These are the Cybersecurity Law Proposal, the Basic Law Proposal for the Health System, the Law Proposal on the Designation and Execution of International Legal Acts, and the Law Proposal authorizing the National Bank of Angola (BNA) to issue and put into circulation a commemorative metal coin.

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The plenary session will also discuss and vote on legislative authorization proposals relating to the granting of additional tax incentives applicable to the concession areas of oil blocks 17/25, 19/32, 21/33, 24/34 and 35.

In general, the MPS will consider the Draft Law Amending the Law on Freedom of Religion and Worship.

In the area of international cooperation, the agenda includes draft resolutions on the financing agreement for the implementation of the project to build transmission lines and substation systems in the Southern region of Angola, as well as the protocol amending the Marrakesh Agreement relating to subsidies in the fisheries sector.

The agenda also includes the movement of MPs, the election of the Deputy Ombudsman, the election of members nominated by UNITA to the National Electoral Commission (CNE) and the election of members nominated by MPLA and UNITA to the provincial and municipal electoral commissions.

Parliamentary work culminates on August 14th with the Solemn Plenary Meeting closing the 4th legislative session of the 5th Legislature of the National Assembly.