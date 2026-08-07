Angola: SIC Arrests Chinese Citizens Accused of Illegal Gold Mining

Uíge — A group of 10 Chinese citizens, accused of illegal gold mining in the province of Uíge, were recently arrested by the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) in the region.

Speaking to ANGOP on Wednesday (05), the SIC spokesperson in Uíge, Zacarias Fernando, stated that the arrests of the alleged criminals took place on the banks of the Lukunga river, in the locality of Nikama-Nkoko, at the provincial capital, where industrial machinery had been installed for the extraction of gold and other minerals.

He explained that the arrest was the result of an operational surveillance effort that lasted around 15 days, culminating in catching the alleged criminals red-handed.

The source added that the operation also resulted in the seizure of three backhoes, a washing plant, two vehicles, and other equipment used in mining.

In a separate case that occurred in the region, SIC detained three national citizens (Pumangol employees) in the municipality of Sanza-Pombo for allegedly speculating on fuel prices at a company Gas Station.

The alleged criminals were caught selling petrol at a price of 350 Kwanzas, compared to the 300 stipulated by law. NM/JAR/CF/DOJ