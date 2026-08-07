Angola: Municipality of Songo in Need of Doctors From Various Specialties

Uíge — The municipality of Songo, province of Uíge, needs specialists in obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, orthopaedics, and surgery to improve patient care in that region.

The municipality's 20 health units are staffed by only 7 doctors and 154 nurses, numbers that are insufficient to cover the demand of the locality, which has a population of 93,217.

Speaking to ANGOP on Wednesday (05), Songo's municipal health director, Etelvino Alberto, explained that adding at least six specialist doctors will reduce the transfer of patients to the provincial capital.

Due to the lack of specialist doctors at the local maternity hospital, 12 to 16 women with pregnancy complications are transferred every month to the Uíge municipal maternity hospital.

Regarding nurses, Etelvino Alberto stated that the municipality needs a reinforcement of 100 more to cover the locality's 20 health units.

He also admitted that, due to the shortage of nurses as well, there are areas where health posts operate with just one.