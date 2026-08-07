Southern Africa: Angola to Have New Legislation On Childcare

Cacuaco — A new executive decree that will regulate the operation of childcare centers across the country will come into force later this year, according to the general director of the National Children's Institute (INAC), Paulo Kalesi.

He added that the new decree mandates a separation between centers housing children aged zero to 12 (of both genders) and centers housing minors aged 13 to 17 (segregated by gender).

Speaking to the press on Thursday, in Sequele (Icolo and Bengo), after visiting the *Pequena Semente* (Little Seed) care center, Kalesi noted that the document also provides for the creation of "initial reception centers" to house children coming directly off the streets.

Meanwhile, centers designated for "secondary reception" will accommodate minors who have already spent time in another center.

The INAC Director-General believes the new executive decree will be a vital tool for facilitating the organization and structuring of care centers.

During his supervisory visit to the *Pequena Semente* center in the Kifangondo commune, the official donated a basket of basic food supplies to bolster the facility's resources.

The *Pequena Semente* center currently houses 36 children of both genders, employs seven staff members, features three dormitories and a school, and was founded in 2006.