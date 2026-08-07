Angola: Experts Collect Samples to Identify the Victims of the Accident in Cuanza-Sul

Benguela — Experts from the Department of Forensic Medicine began collecting biological samples on Thursday in Benguela from relatives of the victims of the road accident that occurred in Cuanza-Sul province, in order to identify the bodies, forensic pathologist Fátima de Almeida reported.

According to a source from the Department of Legal Medicine of the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) in the province of Benguela, the identified victims were the occupants of the motorbike, which was transporting fuel and caused the major fire that engulfed the MACON bus.

The remaining 18 bodies, recovered from inside the bus, were completely charred, making identification by visual recognition impossible.

To this end, the Department of Legal Medicine has been working since Tuesday (04) on collecting biological samples from the bodies and from the victims' direct family members for subsequent genetic comparison at the Central Criminalistics Laboratory in Luanda.

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According to forensic doctor Fátima de Almeida, the identification of the remaining bodies depends on the collection of genetic material from more family members and the completion of laboratory analyses in the field of genetics.

The forensic doctor stated that it is not possible to provide a deadline for the completion of the process, which is proceeding as more family members come forward to have samples collected.

The samples are being stored in Benguela and will be sent to Luanda in compliance with chain of custody procedures, as the official explained.

Family members of the victims are remaining at the Benguela General Hospital morgue, awaiting the completion of the identification process.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Monday morning in the municipality of Gangula, when the bus collided with a three-wheeled motorbike transporting fuel, causing a fire.

The provisional toll from the authorities remains at 22 dead and 12 injured.