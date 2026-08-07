Angola: Football - Petro Ends Pre-Season Matches With a Triumph

5 August 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Petro de Luanda finished its cycle of preparatory matches, on Wednesday (05), in Spain with a victory, where it completed a pre-competitive training camp lasting over 15 days.

The Angolan champions defeated Gimnástic 2-0, in a match where they benefited from an own goal. Their captain, Tiago Azulão, scored Petro's other goal.

In their 1st friendly, the Angolans beat Valencia's U23 3-1, followed by another 4-0 triumph against the U23 of Al Ittihad from Saudi Arabia.

In the 3rd game, they suffered a 0-1 defeat against SD Huesca and secured a 1-0 victory against CD Teruel.

The national season officially opens on the 16th of the current month with the Super Cup match between Petro de Luanda and Wiliete, to be played at the Viri António Stadium in the province of Uíge.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

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