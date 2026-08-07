Uganda: Masaza Cup Committee Declines Bulemeezi Request to Postpone Gomba Fixture After Player's Death

6 August 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Conslata Taaka

The Buganda Kingdom Masaza Cup Organizing Committee has confirmed that the Masaza Cup fixture between Bulemeezi and Gomba will go ahead as scheduled this Sunday, despite the death of Bulemeezi player Rogers Ssebyondya.

In a letter addressed to Bulemeezi team secretary Patrick Kaweesa and signed by Patrick Nsanja, the Secretary of the Masaza Cup Organizing Committee, the committee acknowledged receiving news of Ssebyondya's death.

The player passed away on Wednesday morning at Mulago National Referral Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment after sustaining injuries during Bulemeezi's match against Kyaggwe.

The committee said it considered Bulemeezi's request to postpone the fixture but could not approve it because the 2026 Masaza Cup tournament regulations remain in force.

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"Following the unfortunate death of your player Rogers Ssebyondya, we have considered your request. However, we are unable to approve the postponement of the match because the 2026 tournament regulations remain in force," the letter stated.

The committee confirmed that the MCOC 63 Gomba versus Bulemeezi fixture will be played according to the official tournament programme.

"Consequently, the MCOC 63 Gomba versus Bulemeezi match shall be played as scheduled in accordance with the official tournament programme," the committee said.

The Masaza Cup Organizing Committee also extended condolences to Ssebyondya's family, the Bulemeezi team, and the wider football fraternity.

"We pray that the Almighty God grants you strength during this difficult moment," the letter read.

Ssebyondya will be laid to rest on Friday at his ancestral home in Kapeeka Sub-county, Nakaseke District, where family members, teammates, football officials and fans are expected to gather to pay their final respects.

Bulemeezi players and supporters are expected to honour the late footballer during Sunday's encounter against Gomba as they continue their campaign in the prestigious Buganda Kingdom tournament.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

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