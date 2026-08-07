Ethiopia: Central Bank Expands Social Investment Drive With Housing, Environmental Initiatives

Addis Ababa — The National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE) has reaffirmed its commitment to community development through a series of social initiatives aimed at supporting vulnerable communities, expanding educational access, and promoting environmental sustainability.

The Bank laid the foundation stone for residential homes for internally displaced families in the Awi Zone of Amhara region, distributed educational materials to students, and joined a large-scale tree planting campaign.

In its social media post, NBE underscored its broader commitment to inclusive national development beyond its core financial and monetary responsibilities.

Speaking during the visit, NBE Governor, Eyob Tekalgn expressed gratitude for the warm welcome extended by the Awi community and emphasized the importance of national unity as a foundation for Ethiopia's development.

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"Ethiopians, wherever they may live, take pride in their unity. That unity is one of our greatest strengths and a defining part of our national identity," he said.

The Governor added that: "The people of Awi have preserved that spirit of unity and resilience, and they stand as a symbol of national strength."

The initiatives form part of the Bank's wider corporate social responsibility efforts, which focus on strengthening local communities, supporting education, and contributing to environmental restoration across the country, he elaborated.

Bazezew Chane, Advisor to the Regional President, told the bank's Corporate Communications and International Relations Directorate that the presence of Eyob Tekalign and the delegation brought immense joy to the local population.

"The National Bank of Ethiopia traveled nearly 800 kilometers from Addis Ababa, and then another 30 kilometers beyond the main road, to reach this community. That level of commitment has become a source of great pride for our people," he said.

Bazezew noted that the area is making steady progress toward peace and development, adding that initiatives supporting displaced families and students help deepen public trust and reinforce social stability.

Observers say the NBE's engagement reflects a growing recognition that national institutions can play a meaningful role in advancing social cohesion, environmental resilience, and equitable development alongside their institutional mandates.

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The Bank said its community-focused initiatives are intended to contribute to Ethiopia's long-term development agenda by supporting vulnerable populations, strengthening local partnerships, and fostering sustainable growth across the country.