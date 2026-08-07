Ethiopia: African Countries Urged to Exchange Experiences, Build Solutions to Address Food Self-Sufficiency

Addis Ababa — African countries need to exchange experiences and build solutions to address the challenge toward food self-sufficiency while leveraging all the capacities and abundant natural resources of the continent, former African Union (AU) Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy, and Sustainable Environment, Josefa Sacko, said.

Speaking to ENA, the former AU commissioner said food security continues to be one of the persistent challenges across Africa.

The AU Agenda 2063 includes a target to end hunger, but progress has not matched expectations, she added.

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The former commissioner pointed out that the African agricultural models must evolve beyond traditional approaches, especially as African nations continue to face major shocks that have affected food systems due to reliance on imports.

In addition, she highlighted the role of inter-African trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), noting that agricultural products make up about 70 percent of intra-African trade.

Expanding trade between surplus and deficit countries can help create jobs while improving food security and reducing hunger and poverty.

Sacko further stressed that Africa cannot address its challenges alone. She therefore called for stronger partnerships with multilateral organizations while also emphasizing domestic resource mobilization.

In her view, African countries must take greater responsibility for their own projects rather than relying entirely on external aid.

"Africa has a lot of potential to take its destiny in its hand," the former commissioner said, emphasizing that sovereignty and ownership are essential to long-term progress.

According to her, Ethiopia's progress toward food self-sufficiency and environmental conservation efforts is commendable and replicable

Sacko commended the country for shifting away from wheat imports.

"On this matter, I can congratulate Ethiopia on its progress in its agricultural productivity. It particularly did a lot on wheat production. Today, you are not importing wheat. You are exporting."

The former commissioner also pointed to Ethiopia's environmental efforts, including the tree planting programs under the Green Legacy Initiative, describing it as an encouraging and a model that other African countries should study and replicate.

"Ethiopia is doing so well in terms of planting tree. It is exemplary for other African countries who should learn and practice," she concluded.