Namibia: Stars, UNAM's African Opponents Announced

African Stars will face Mangasport of Gabon while Unam FC will face Kabuscorp of Angola in the qualifying rounds of the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup respectively.

Stars will face Mangasport in the first qualifying round of the CAF Champions League after the draw was made in Cairo on Thursday. Stars will play the first leg of the qualifying round away in the Gabonese town of Moanga on the weekend of 4-6 September, while it will host Mangasport in Windhoek in the return leg between 11-13 September.

Mangasport is one of Gabon's most successful teams having won the premier league ten times since 2000 as well as for the past two seasons.

The winners of the first qualifying round will progress to the second qualifying round to be played over two legs on 16-18 October and 23-25 October, to decide the 16 teams that will qualify for the group stages of the competition.

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Unam FC will take on Kabuscorp in the first qualifying round of the CAF Confederation Cup. They will play the first leg in Windhoek between 4 and 6 September and the return leg in the Angolan capital between 11 and 13 September.

Kabuscorp won the Angola Cup in 2025, while they have only won the Angolan premier league (Girabola) once, in 2013.

The first round winners will progress to the second qualifying round on 16-18 October and 23-25 October, to decide the 16 teams that will qualify for the group stages of the competition.

Draws for qualifying rounds of 2026/27 CAF Champions League, made in Cairo on Thursday:

First Round:

Wiliete (ANG) v Foresters (SEY)

Scottland (ZIM) v Nsingizini Hotspurs (ESW)

UD Songo (MOZ) v Petro Luanda (ANG)

Mangasport (GAB) v African Stars (NAM)

La Cure Waves (MRI) v Orlando Pirates (RSA)

1 de Agosto (GEQ) v Fomboni (COM)

Mighty Wanderers (MAW) v Simba (TAN)

CFFA (MAD) v Lijabatho (LES)

Gaborone Utd (BOT) v Young Africans (TAN)

Asswehly (LBA) v KVZ (ZAN)

Aigles (COD) v APR (RWA)

Port (DJI) v Zamalek (EGY)

El Merriekh Bentiu (SSD) v Heegan (SOM)

Gor Mahia (KEN) v Pyramids (EGY)

Aiglons (CHA) v Sidama Buna (ETH)

Aigle Noir (BDI) v Al Hilal (SUD)

Star Sport Academy (SLE) v Medina Utd (GAM)

MAS Fes (MAR) v Rahimo (BUR)

ASC Kara (TOG) v ASEC Mimosas (CIV)

Canchungo (GNB) v Teungueth (SEN)

Colombe (CMR) v Stade Malien (MLI)

Enugu Rangers (NGR) v Sobemap (BEN)

Nigelec (NIG) v Mouloudia Alger (ALG)

San Pedro (CIV) v Rivers Utd (NGR)

Vipers (UGA) v Nouadhibou (MTN)

JS Saoura (ALG) v Horoya (GUI)

Al Merrikh (SUD) v Power Dynamos (ZAM)

Medeama (GHA) v TP Mazembe (COD)

Club Africain (TUN) v Djoliba (MLI)

Second Round:

Wiliete or Foresters v Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA, holders)

Scottland or Nsingizini v Songo or Petro

Mangasport or African Stars v Waves or Pirates

Agosto or Fomboni v Wanderers or Simba

CFFA or Lijabatho v Gaborone or Young Africans

Asswehly or KVZ v Esperance (TUN)

Aiglons or Sidama v Port or Zamalek

Bentiu or Heegan v Gor or Pyramids

Aiglons or Sidama v Aigle or Hilal

Star or Medina v Renaissance Berkane (MAR)

Fes or Rahimo v Kara or ASEC

Canchungo or Teungueth v Colombe or Malien

Enugu or Sobemap v Nigelec or Mouloudia

Pedro or Rivers v Vipers or Nouadhibou

Saoura or Horoya v Merrikh or Power Dynamos

Medeama or Mazembe v Club Africain or Djoliba

1st legs: Oct 16-18, 2nd legs: Oct 23-25

Draws for qualifying rounds of 2026/27 CAF Confederation Cup, made in Cairo on Thursday:

First Round:

Mogadishu City (SOM) v Kitara (UGA)

ZED (EGY) v ASAS Telecom (DJI)

Al Hilal Alsahil (SUD) v Welwalo Adigrat (ETH)

KMKM (ZAN) v Al Ahly Tripoli (LBA)

Al Ahly Wad Madani (SUD) v Tusker (KEN)

Al Ghazala Wau (SSD) v Singida Black Stars (TAN)

Panthers (GEQ) v ASPAC (BEN)

PSI (CHA) v Khorogo (CIV)

Douanes (MTN) v Hafia (GUI)

El Kanemi Warriors (NGR) v UDIB (GNB)

AFAD Djekanou (CIV) v East End Lions (SLE)

Shooting Stars (NGR) v CS Sfaxien (TUN)

Esperance Zarzis (TUN) v Diambars (SEN)

Vitesse (BUR) v Real Bamako (MLI)

Diarra (MLI) v Nations (GHA)

ZAM (NIG) v ASKO Kara (TOG)

UNAM (NAM) v Kabuscorp (ANG)

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Red Arrows (ZAM) v Rouge (MAD)

Durban City (RSA) v Rukinzo (BDI)

Port Louis 2000 (MRI) v Jwaneng Galaxy (BOT)

Panthers (CMR) v Rayon Sports (RWA)

Atomic Ngome (COM) v Black Bulls (MOZ)

Virunga (COD) v Bazar Brothers (SEY)

Green Mamba (ESW) v Primeiro Agosto (ANG)

Second Round:

Mogadishu or Kitara v Al Ahly (EGY)

ZED or ASAS v AZAM (TAN)

Alsahil or Adigrat v KMKM or Ahly Tripoli

Wad Madani or Tusker v Ghazala or Singida

Panthers (GEQ) or ASPAC v USMA (ALG, holders)

PSI or Khorogo v FAR Rabat (MAR)

Dounanes or Hafia v Chabab Belouizdad (ALG)

Kanemi or UDIB v Raja Casablanca (MAR)

AFAD or Lions v Shooting Stars or Sfaxien

Zarzis or Diambars v Vitesse or Bamako

Diarra or Nations v ZAM or Kara

UNAM or Kabuscorp v Maniema Union (COD)

Arrows or Rouge v Kaizer Chiefs (RSA)

Durban or Rukinzo v Port Louis or Jwaneng

Panthers (CMR) or Rayon v Ngome or Bulls

Virunga or Bazar v Mamba or Agosto