Malawi: Bingu National Stadium Granted Provisional CAF Licence for International Matches

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has granted the Bingu National Stadium a provisional licence to host its sanctioned competitions, in a boost for the Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

The stadium is expected to host the Flames' games in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, as well as Mighty Wanderers' matches in the Caf Champions League.

FAM chief executive Abdul Chiwalo welcomed the decision and said he would work with the government to improve the condition of the pitch before the matches take place.